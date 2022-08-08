ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons LB Mykal Walker Stepping Up To The Plate in 2022?

By Daniel Flick
 2 days ago

Walker has a tall task ahead of him this season.

Perhaps the most obvious breakout candidate on the Atlanta Falcons defense, linebacker Mykal Walker enters his third with the best opportunity he’s had to date.

Now that Foye Oluokun and (most likely) Deion Jones are out of the picture, Walker is suddenly the longest-tenured Falcon among the team’s linebackers. Losing Oluokun, the NFL’s leading tackler last season, was always going to create a void in the middle of Atlanta’s defense. Now faced with the probability of losing the team’s second-leading tackler in Jones, the Falcons have plenty of snaps – and production – available.

The 6-3, 230-pounder from Fresno State started two games a season ago, posting 35 total tackles across 17 games and recording a crucial pick-six in Atlanta’s one-score victory over the Carolina Panthers. Walker had a growth-filled offseason in the weight room, with his build drawing positive reviews from the Falcons staff.

Walker has had an impressive offseason thus far, both in terms of physical and mental development. Inside linebackers coach Frank Bush believes Walker has the ability to shine with increased opportunities in 2022.

"Mykal has had a really good spring. He came back in tremendous shape," Bush said earlier this offseason. "There's a certain level of maturity that has shown up in the building this year. He physically looks the part, and he's embracing the role of trying to be the guy who can be on the field all the time."

While his third year won’t necessarily go down as a make-or-break season for Walker considering his history of solid contributions, there’s no guarantee he’ll be given another opportunity to seize control of a starting linebacker position. As Atlanta’s most experienced option at SAM linebacker, it’s possible the perfect storm has been created for Walker to break onto the scene in his third NFL season.

Atlanta, GA
