Wallace Road wreck kills one, driver charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication

Police arrested a 21-year-old man, suspected of driving while intoxicated, after a car wreck killed his passenger.

Metro Nashville Police said Vidal Trejo-Gonzalez was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck he was a passenger in crashed about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Jesus Ledeza-Trejo, 21, was behind the wheel at the time of the wreck. Police said the pickup truck was westbound on Wallace Road when Ledeza-Trejo lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway.

The truck ran through the front yard of a home, striking a car parked in a driveway. The vehicle continued into a ditch ultimately coming to a rest on the passenger side.

Trejo-Gonzalez was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment but died there, police said.

Ledezma-Trejo, police said, showed signs of impairment. He was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to police. He was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless endangerment and driving without a license.

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.