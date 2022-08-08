ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wallace Road wreck kills one, driver charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWEpW_0h8tZDBu00

Police arrested a 21-year-old man, suspected of driving while intoxicated, after a car wreck killed his passenger.

Metro Nashville Police said Vidal Trejo-Gonzalez was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck he was a passenger in crashed about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Jesus Ledeza-Trejo, 21, was behind the wheel at the time of the wreck. Police said the pickup truck was westbound on Wallace Road when Ledeza-Trejo lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway.

The truck ran through the front yard of a home, striking a car parked in a driveway. The vehicle continued into a ditch ultimately coming to a rest on the passenger side.

Trejo-Gonzalez was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment but died there, police said.

Ledezma-Trejo, police said, showed signs of impairment. He was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to police. He was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless endangerment and driving without a license.

Contact Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 615-259-8229 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

Clarksville woman charged in death of 13-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with several child abuse-related charges Tuesday concerning the death of a teenager last month. Clarksville Police said on July 6, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Homicide#Intoxication#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Metro Nashville Police#Chevrolet#Vanderbilt Medical Center
smithcountyinsider.com

Three arrested for multiple drugs at local business

On July 9th K9 Sgt. Ridge Long encountered a vehicle and a motorcycle sitting in the parking lot of a local business. Sgt. Long made contact with the occupants who were identified as Joshua Carpenter, Haley Roach and Lisa Burnette. Consent was given to search the their person(s), the vehicle...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
CENTERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSMV

Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy