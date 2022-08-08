ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Police seek suspects after two teenagers wounded, house damaged in Erie's latest shootings

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

Erie police are scouring three neighborhoods for surveillance video and are searching a westside house for evidence following three shootings that wounded two teenagers and damaged a house.

The victims, ages 18 and 16, were each shot in the shoulder area in shootings that were reported late Friday night and Sunday evening. A house was struck multiple times in a shooting that was reported late Sunday afternoon, according to Erie police.

Police had no suspects in any of the shootings as of Monday morning.

City police learned of the shooting that wounded the 18-year-old male on Friday at 11:52 p.m., when officers were sent to the area of East 24th and Wayne streets to investigate reports of shots fired, and learned while on the way there that a gunshot victim was on scene, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

Police found the man on the steps of a residence with a gunshot wound to the back, below his right shoulder blade, and a female tending to his wound. The man, whose name was not released, told officers he was walking north on Wayne Street east of East 24th Street when a white sport-utility vehicle drove up and someone in the SUV opened fire, Lorah said.

Police collected two shell casings at the scene.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in what police believe was an exchange of gunfire in the area of West 29th and Cherry streets. That shooting was reported on Sunday at 7:23 p.m., according to police.

The 16-year-old was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He refused to answer any questions about what had happened, Lorah said.

Detectives served a search warrant on a residence where the boy was found and were planning to serve another search warrant there on Monday, Lorah said. Police were holding the residence as a crime scene Monday, he said.

More: Erie police investigating after officers were flagged down, 43-year-old woman found shot

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 500 block of East 22nd Street on a report of shots fired and recovered multiple shell casings at the scene, Lorah said. Police also found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, he said.

No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Lorah said detectives are searching for and reviewing surveillance video in the neighborhoods where the three shootings occurred and are hunting down other evidence in an effort to identify suspects in each of the crimes.

The incidents are the latest in a series of shootings that have occurred in Erie so far this year. Police have responded to 175 reports of shots fired and at least 40 people have been injured or killed by gunfire in the city as of Monday, according to Erie Bureau of Police data. At least seven of the shooting victims were under the age of 18.

More: Four suspects now facing homicide charge in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy in Erie

At least 70 people were injured or killed by gunfire and city police responded to at least 282 reports of shots fired in all of 2021.

Tim Hahn can be reached at thahn@timesnews.com or on Twitter at @ETNHahn .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Police seek suspects after two teenagers wounded, house damaged in Erie's latest shootings

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Investigation pending following fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Several weeks after a shooting in the City of Erie, authorities are still investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Erie Police arrested a 13-year-old after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that took place in July. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wayne Street in Erie on July 16. The victim was taken […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Make Progress in 29th and Cherry Shooting Investigation

Erie police officers say they are making progress as they investigate a shooting incident that injured a teenage boy Sunday night at 29th and Cherry Streets. It happened right outside a duplex home where a young man was murdered last summer. That crime is still unsolved. On Sunday evening, in...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Charged in Shooting of 9 Dogs in Crawford County Waives Hearing

The McKean man charged with shooting nine dogs in Crawford County waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, according to court records. Skyler Martin, 21, still faces nine felony counts of animal cruelty as the case against him proceeds. Seven of the dogs were killed, and two were...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested after Jamestown police chase, search warrant

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested four people on Tuesday, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, which started in Jamestown just before noon and ended in Frewsburg. The pursuit began after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Allen Street and Willard Street, as police reportedly observed Samuel Pointer, a wanted […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Serve Search Warrants in Shooting Investigation

City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting incident on the west side Sunday night that injured a 16-year-old boy. Officers were called to W. 29th and Cherry St. around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. As many as 20 shots were fired in what police believe was an exchange...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Investigation continues into fatal shooting in Sinclairville

The investigation continues into a fatal shooting that occurred in the village of Sinclairville last month. 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga died after being shot in the lower back following a dispute in the area of Reed and Park streets shortly after 7:30 pm on July 5. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Three Jamestown residents arrested on drug charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Jamestown residents were arrested on Wednesday on drug charges after a search warrants was conducted at a home on East 7th Street. SWAT entered the home at approximately 1 p.m. and found three adults and three children in the home. They found a quantity of money, 11.3 grams of fentanyl […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged after damaging TV set at County Jail

A Jamestown man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a TV at the Chautauqua County Jail beyond repair. The County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark was being escorted within the facility around 9:30 am on Monday when he grabbed a wall-mounted TV, propelling it to the floor. Clark has been charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was being held for centralized arraignment. It's the second time in less than a month that Clark has been charged following an incident at the jail; on July 10th, he was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate after he allegedly covered himself in bodily fluids and came in contact with several jail employees.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends Near Frewsburg

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A high-speed vehicle chase in the Jamestown area has come to an end near Frewsburg. Around noon on Tuesday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the Willard Street area on the city’s eastside. The car however...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Inmate Accused Of Destroying TV At The Chautauqua County Jail

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man incarcerated at Chautauqua County’s Jail is accused of damaging the facility’s property. This is not the first time he has faced additional charges while in Sheriff custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that Winfred Clark, while...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
erienewsnow.com

State Police Seeking Information in Search for Candice Caffas

Pennsylvania State Police are still actively searching for missing endangered person Candace Caffas, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Caffas was last seen July 16 on PA 285 in Conneaut Lake. She was last known to be wearing glasses, purple t-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Troopers are asking...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash

A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Early Morning Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Jamestown

A Jamestown man faces several drug-related charges following a traffic stop early Tuesday on the city's east side. Jamestown Police say they stopped 37-year-old Tyler Elsesser in the area of East 2nd Street and Cowing Street shortly after 3:00 AM and arrested him after they found that he had a suspended license. Officers then searched the vehicle and found various quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, prescription pills and suboxone, as well as digital scales. Elsesser faces one felony count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and one county of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was jailed pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
YourErie

Police searching for suspects following Friday night shooting

Erie City Police responded to a shooting that took place on Erie’s east side just before midnight on Friday night. The shooting reportedly took place at East 24th and Wayne Streets. According to police, one victim was taken to UPMC Hamot as a result of this shooting. The victim was treated and then released from […]
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy