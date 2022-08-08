Police seek suspects after two teenagers wounded, house damaged in Erie's latest shootings

Erie police are scouring three neighborhoods for surveillance video and are searching a westside house for evidence following three shootings that wounded two teenagers and damaged a house.

The victims, ages 18 and 16, were each shot in the shoulder area in shootings that were reported late Friday night and Sunday evening. A house was struck multiple times in a shooting that was reported late Sunday afternoon, according to Erie police.

Police had no suspects in any of the shootings as of Monday morning.

City police learned of the shooting that wounded the 18-year-old male on Friday at 11:52 p.m., when officers were sent to the area of East 24th and Wayne streets to investigate reports of shots fired, and learned while on the way there that a gunshot victim was on scene, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Monday.

Police found the man on the steps of a residence with a gunshot wound to the back, below his right shoulder blade, and a female tending to his wound. The man, whose name was not released, told officers he was walking north on Wayne Street east of East 24th Street when a white sport-utility vehicle drove up and someone in the SUV opened fire, Lorah said.

Police collected two shell casings at the scene.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in what police believe was an exchange of gunfire in the area of West 29th and Cherry streets. That shooting was reported on Sunday at 7:23 p.m., according to police.

The 16-year-old was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He refused to answer any questions about what had happened, Lorah said.

Detectives served a search warrant on a residence where the boy was found and were planning to serve another search warrant there on Monday, Lorah said. Police were holding the residence as a crime scene Monday, he said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 500 block of East 22nd Street on a report of shots fired and recovered multiple shell casings at the scene, Lorah said. Police also found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, he said.

No one was reported injured in the shooting.

Lorah said detectives are searching for and reviewing surveillance video in the neighborhoods where the three shootings occurred and are hunting down other evidence in an effort to identify suspects in each of the crimes.

The incidents are the latest in a series of shootings that have occurred in Erie so far this year. Police have responded to 175 reports of shots fired and at least 40 people have been injured or killed by gunfire in the city as of Monday, according to Erie Bureau of Police data. At least seven of the shooting victims were under the age of 18.

At least 70 people were injured or killed by gunfire and city police responded to at least 282 reports of shots fired in all of 2021.

