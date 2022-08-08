ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Airlines Starts Service From Las Vegas To Boise

Flying the friendly skies is about to be a little more friendly--on your wallet. Spirit Airlines has started a new non-stop route between Boise's Gowen Field Airport and Las Vegas' Harry Reid Airport. In addition to the announcement, Spirit donated $20,000 to a local non-profit organization. This is going to...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Boise Water Lantern Festival Just Weeks Away

Thousands of family, friends, and strangers gather each year to celebrate life bringing together individuals from all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. It's a pretty beautiful sight seeing thousands of lanterns lights reflecting upon the water in Julia Davis Park and being a part of a collective experience. According...
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

That Time Olivia Newton-John Performed In The Boise Area

Olivia Newton-John was a one-of-a-kind. The world fell in love with her as a young Australian country music singer or later, watching her in Grease with John Travolta. She continued to be relevant throughout the 70s and 80s with her music. Until recently, she had terrible luck in love, and we were all heartbroken when we heard about her breast cancer. For years after her diagnosis, she continued to perform. She would take long breaks between tours or Las Vegas residencies to focus on her health.
BOISE, ID
Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
BELLEVUE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Some Serious Country Artists Are Coming Together For One Show In Boise

Cody Johnson is coming to Boise this October and he is bringing some amazing performers with him. Tickets are on sale now and you definitely want to go. Cody Johnson will be headlining at the ExtraMile Arena on Thursday, October 27th. If Cody Johnson wasn't enough, country star Randy Houser will be joining him and the opener will be The Steel Woods. That is going to be a packed night.
KOOL 96.5

How in the World is This Idaho’s Favorite Pizza?

Alright, Idaho, we're going to get right to it as I have some serious questions regarding this latest study from 247Tempo.com. This new study names each state's "favorite pizza chain" and I am shocked at the results. Coming in at number three is Papa Murphy's and that's about as fresh...
IDAHO STATE
Three From Jerome Hospitalized after Rollover in Elmore County

PINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two adults and a juvenile from Jerome were hospitalized late Friday night when their Jeep rolled on the Pine-Featherville Road. According to Idaho State Police, a male and female, both 23, and a juvenile were in the Jeep Cherokee at a little before midnight when the driver swerved to avoid an animal and went off the road and rolled. The female passenger had to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital while the juvenile and male were taken by ground ambulance. All three had been wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
JEROME, ID
