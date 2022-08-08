ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

KOOL 96.5

Old Mining Site North Of Twin Falls An Epic Off-Road Adventure

Idaho all-terrain-vehicle owners have probably spent the better part of the summer blazing through trails surrounded by beautiful backcountry with friends and family. For Magic Valley enthusiasts, there are miles and miles of trails to tear up two-and-a-half hours north of Twin Falls that also offer quite the history lesson in 1800s Gem State mining, and access to the site is open to the public.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location

While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western

Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
HANSEN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Where Are The Drops In Shoshone, Idaho

The Drops are a Magic Valley secret that you will never find unless a local shows you where they are. Surprisingly though, some locals haven't even been there or heard of them!. How To Get The The Drops. Directions To The Drops In Shoshone. The Drops are in the middle...
SHOSHONE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Camping Season is Not Over Yet Idaho, Check Out These Islands You Can Sleep On

As I started poking around to see what some of the best voted camping spots are I came across Islands that you can camp on in Idaho! Secluded and Gorgeous. Most of these are a bit of a drive away but to camp on an island, worth it. We will start with Coeur d’Alene. There are a few Bureau of Land Management Islands along the western shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene. They are pretty secluded so getting to them may be tricky if you don't own a boat. There are even 'floating outhouses' that is all you get for amenities though so be prepared to pack all of your trash to take with you. More than worth it for the waterfront views and distance from the hustle and bustle.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Disrespectful Things Every Idahoan Does in Church

Church is a judgment-free zone. Every person who enters any church in Idaho should feel welcome and loved, but that doesn't mean anything goes inside those hallowed walls. Thou Shalt Not Judge Thy Neighbor For Being The Worst. It’s easy to get picky about all the things someone else is...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

85 Epic Pictures Of Idaho From Social Media In July

Idaho is beautiful and people capture that beauty every single day on their phones and cameras. Rather than have all those amazing pictures sitting unviewed on one person’s phone or camera memory card, the Outdoor Idaho Facebook page actively searches for the best photos taken in Idaho every month. Through their monthly ‘Iconic Idaho’ photo contest they are able to get glorious photo submissions from around the state. They just posted the winners from July and the pictures do not disappoint.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Council Chips in for Foot Bridge Across Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Efforts to link Twin Falls and Jerome counties with a pedestrian bridge are moving forward thanks to a recent financial commitment from the City of Twin Falls. During the August 2, Twin Falls City Council Meeting, council members approved a $10,000 commitment to the Broken Bridge Project that will link Auger Falls Park, on the Twin Falls side, with the Yingst Grade, on the Jerome side, with a bridge. This is the second time Southern Idaho Tourism and Jerome 20/20 has tried to collect funds for the pedestrian bridge across the Snake River. Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry told council members earlier efforts in 2020 to collect federal funding fell through. The Twin Falls Council at the time also committed $10,000 to the project, which was never used. Now, with help from Jerome County and other contributions, new funding opportunities are in the works to construct a pedestrian bridge at roughly $54,000. Other parts of the project would involve more funding to restore vehicle access to the Yingst Grade; only for emergency vehicle use. Barry estimated construction could begin sometime in 2023. Currently a much older concrete bridge structure crosses the Snake River and is only accessible when river flows are low.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Gas Prices Dropping in Idaho Isn’t as Good as You Think

Gas prices have been a popular topic in the year 2022. Gas prices spiked to the highest they have ever been, and many across America have made adjustments. Many regions thought they would never see gas go above five dollars in their lifetime, and it not only surpassed that but did so by a significant amount. Gas has slowly been coming back down, and while customers are excited to see the price decrease, it still has a long way to go before it lowers back down to pre-spike prices. The prices coming down is a good sign, but before you get too excited, it may not be as good as it seems.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Three 80s Twin Falls Summer Hangouts that Nobody Remembers

I’m looking for some help from some of my Gen Xers who might remember some of the places we use to hang out at in Twin Falls during summer break. I was talking to a handful of friends the other night and we got into a friendly debate about everything from the locations of these hangouts, to whether or not they even existed. So please, feel free to comment and back me up or correct me if I’m wrong.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

6 Best Places to Kayak that are 30 Minutes or Less from Twin Falls

With many of us having such busy schedules and there being so much going on every weekend, it often can be hard to find time to do what we want to do. Many in the area like camping, fishing, hunting, and kayaking. It can be hard to find the free time to get away to do these activities, and sometimes you have to find a way to fit one of them into your schedule. If you enjoy kayaking, you are in the right state, as there are some beautiful locations. Unfortunately, some of the best locations are a good drive away, and when you want to escape for only a few hours, where do you go? For a quick getaway to enjoy an afternoon kayaking, here are some of the best locations nearby you may or may not know about.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Events the First Weekend of August in and Around Twin Falls

It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Sen. Risch Names Rudy’s Idaho Business of the Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A locally owned kitchen supply store serving the Magic Valley for more than two decades has been named Idaho Business of the Month by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. On August 3, Sen. Risch chose Rudy's A Cook's Paradise August Business of the Month for its contribution to the community of Twin Falls which will be entered into the Congressional Record in the Senate. The 118 year-old building Rudy's is in used to be a former hardware store owned by the family and was transformed in 2002 by Tom and Megan Ashenbrener into a home kitchen supply store. According to Sen. Rish's office, it is the longest continuously running retail stores in Twin Falls.“Congratulations to Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.” Rudy's also has a large selection of beer and wine plus culinary classes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

