Ogunquit, ME

Maine political candidates visit farms across the state

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to better understand what Maine agricultural workers contend with, political candidates from both sides of the aisle and all across the state took a bus tour of farms on Tuesday. “We are hoping to introduce legislators to real farms in Maine and help...
LEVANT, ME
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction plan

SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) -Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The...
SABATTUS, ME
Maine’s Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of...
MAINE STATE
Dover-Foxcroft farm donates hundreds of pounds of food

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - One organization in Maine is once again accepting food donations as they work to help a need in their community not seen since the start of the pandemic. They’re hoping others who can help will step up, like a Dover-Foxcroft farm donating hundreds of pounds of...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
Dozens of cows escape as fire tears through Gorham barn

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed two barns at a Gorham dairy farm Tuesday night. Fire crews from several departments were called to the Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road Tuesday evening as the fire went to a third alarm, but they were not able to save the barns.
GORHAM, ME
Fugitive accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man authorities said was wanted for abducting a woman by gunpoint in New Hampshire has been arrested in Maine. Portland police said Peter M. Curtis was arrested Monday morning. Further details on Curtis’ arrest have not been made available, but officials said he was initially taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
PORTLAND, ME

