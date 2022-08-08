Read full article on original website
Maine political candidates visit farms across the state
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to better understand what Maine agricultural workers contend with, political candidates from both sides of the aisle and all across the state took a bus tour of farms on Tuesday. “We are hoping to introduce legislators to real farms in Maine and help...
Maine’s property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth’s town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications...
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction plan
SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) -Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The...
Maine’s Good Samaritan Law expands protections for those seeking help
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Good Samaritan Law has been expanded. The additions to the law go into effect Monday to provide protection for those who are experiencing or seeking medical treatment or looking after a person experiencing an overdose. The expanded law hopes to eliminate the fear of...
Dover-Foxcroft farm donates hundreds of pounds of food
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - One organization in Maine is once again accepting food donations as they work to help a need in their community not seen since the start of the pandemic. They’re hoping others who can help will step up, like a Dover-Foxcroft farm donating hundreds of pounds of...
Maine voters can now request an absentee ballot for Nov. 8′s Election Day
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Need an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election? Monday is the first day that you can request one. The online portal is now open for those seeking an absentee ballot. Click here to visit the online portal. You can also contact the municipal clerk...
Dozens of cows escape as fire tears through Gorham barn
GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Fire destroyed two barns at a Gorham dairy farm Tuesday night. Fire crews from several departments were called to the Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road Tuesday evening as the fire went to a third alarm, but they were not able to save the barns.
Court docs: Mainer driving school bus stalked & threatened 8-year-old, tracked family vehicles
GREENLAND, N.H., (WMTW) - WARNING: The details in this case are disturbing. A Maine man and former bus driver at a New Hampshire school is accused of stalking and threatening an 8-year-old boy. According to court documents, allegations include threats against the boy and his family, tracking family vehicles, multiple...
Fugitive accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH arrested in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man authorities said was wanted for abducting a woman by gunpoint in New Hampshire has been arrested in Maine. Portland police said Peter M. Curtis was arrested Monday morning. Further details on Curtis’ arrest have not been made available, but officials said he was initially taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
