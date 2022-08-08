Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Madison Girl’s Tennis This Weekend
The first match for Madison Girl’s tennis was this past Saturday in Spearfish, where they started out slow, but improved as they morning went on. The Madison girls won tie breaks in five matches to pull out a 5-4 team victory over Spearfish. They had one match with two set tie breaks, and four matches with third set super tie breaks.
How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair
Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
amazingmadison.com
Pauline Bates
Pauline Bates, age 95, of Madison, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Alice Pauline Smith was born July 19, 1927, to Ance H. and Hanie (Robinson) Smith in Lewellen, Nebraska. She grew up in central Nebraska and the family moved to Rockford, IL. during World War II. She met Richard Bates in Rockford and they were married on July 3, 1946. The couple made their home in Rockford where Pauline worked as a homemaker until 1948 when they moved to Sioux Falls, SD.
amazingmadison.com
Gertrude “Trudy” Aartun
Gertrude “Trudy” Aartun, age 91, of Madison, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Zion Cemetery near Colton. Trudy is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
KELOLAND TV
Dakotafest connecting South Dakota agriculture
What do pigs, corn, grain, fruit, cotton, soybeans, chickens, beef cattle, dairy products, and trees all have in common? They come from farms and ranches. Without dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers, we wouldn’t have any of these things. Events like the upcoming Dakotafest strive to create connections between ag...
kelo.com
Name released in fatal crash near Woonsocket, South Dakota, Thursday
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died early last Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Woonsocket. 70-year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to yield and collided with a dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, David Kogel, sustained life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers ages 2, 8, and 13, received minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck is reported to have sustained minor injuries as well.
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central students will have free meals first two weeks of school
Students in the Madison Central School District will not have to pay for meals for the first couple of weeks of the new school year. Madison Central School Board members on Monday approved a recommendation from Business Manager Mitchell Brooks to provide free student meals from the first day of classes on August 23rd through September 2nd. Brooks said there are a couple of reasons he recommended the school board approve this.
amazingmadison.com
School district to pay off capital outlay certificates
The Madison Central School District will be paying off some of the district’s capital outlay certificates early. Business Manager Mitchell Brooks told Madison Central School Board members Monday that this is something the district and the board has been preparing for for several years. The board approved the payoff...
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
gowatertown.net
One dead, five others injured in collision southwest of Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – One person died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash six miles southwest of Woonsocket. A car was westbound when the driver failed to yield for a yield sign at an intersection. It collided with a Dump Truck which was southbound. The dump truck went into the west ditch and rolled.
amazingmadison.com
Back to School Plan approved for Madison Central School District
The Madison Central School Board approved the district’s Back to School Plan for the 2022-23 school year during its regular meeting on Monday. The Back to School Plan is a document that the district is required to have in place regarding its plans for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and is reviewed by a committee.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board meets Monday
The Madison Central School Board holds its regular monthly meeting later today (Monday). The School Board is scheduled to take action on several personnel items, and consider the Health Insurance Committee’s recommendation for plan rates. Also on the agenda for the school board is the call and payoff of the district’s Series 2012 Capital Outlay certificates, and a review of the three school handbooks. The board will also review and discuss the 2022-23 Back to School plan committee recommendations, and consider providing free student meals from August 23rd through September 2nd.
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A wanted man is on the loose, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for Arthur Ray Hendrickson III. Hendrickson is wanted for aggravated assault. He is a white male, age 53, who stands 5 foot 8 and...
drgnews.com
Woman killed, two adults and three kids injured in Thursday afternoon accident in Jerauld County
A 70 year old woman died and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday about 4:15pm (Aug. 4, 2022) six miles southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
more955.com
Bender found guilty in second trial – plans on appealing guilty verdict
A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so was found guilty of entering or refusing to leave a property after notice. 41-year old Reed Bender was ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $78.50. Bender had gone through a three-day jury trial last year, which ended up in a hung jury. Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins was not seeking jail time for Bender in the second trial. His request for a second jury trial was denied, and his case was heard before Judge Kasey Sorenson.
Comments / 0