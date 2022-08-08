The Madison Central School Board holds its regular monthly meeting later today (Monday). The School Board is scheduled to take action on several personnel items, and consider the Health Insurance Committee’s recommendation for plan rates. Also on the agenda for the school board is the call and payoff of the district’s Series 2012 Capital Outlay certificates, and a review of the three school handbooks. The board will also review and discuss the 2022-23 Back to School plan committee recommendations, and consider providing free student meals from August 23rd through September 2nd.

