Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
DAPHNE, AL
City
Mobile, AL
utv44.com

Housing prices continue to rise but sellers are still profiting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices continue to rise in the housing market in the Baldwin County area. Traditional housing sales prices have increased by almost 17% since last year across the bay. Even with these price increases, recent trends do show that sales are starting to slow down.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

After 6 months of input, Mobile redistricting map approved

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For more than six months, community members have been addressing Mobile City Council members about proposed redistricting maps. On Tuesday, city council came to a decision: district 7 is becoming the fourth majority black voting district. “It's been a long-time coming and change is surely...
MOBILE, AL
#Thunderstorms#Cabo Verde
utv44.com

Teens turning to nicotine gummies and lozenges

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In April, the FDA made it illegal for retailers to sell tobacco and nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21. Now we're learning teens are finding alternatives: nicotine gummies and lozenges. 1 in 5 teens use nicotine devices like vapes and e cigarettes, but with age restrictions and bans- it's become harder to obtain them. Now, teens are taking another avenue to get their fix.
MOBILE, AL
ALA
utv44.com

Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys Scholar Athlete

WJTC/WPMI / ANDY CITRIN INJURY ATTORNEYS SCHOLAR ATHLETE. Contest: WJTC/WPMI / Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys Scholar Athlete. Station: Sinclair Communications, LLC dba WPMI and WJTC. Station Address: WPMI/WJTC, 661 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL 36609. Contest Area: Alabama Counties: Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia. Participating High Schools: Participating...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Metro corrections officers showcase wearable weapon

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Corrections officers at Mobile Metro Jail showed NBC 15 News a newer tool they've been using to gain compliance when inmates fight or refuse to do what they're told. It's called the GLOVE (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) and they’re worn like gloves. It's similar to a taser, but corrections officers believe they’re more effective in many scenarios at the jail.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD investigating Faure Drive homicide

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the...
MOBILE, AL

