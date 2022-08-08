Read full article on original website
Baldwin County's newest elementary school doubles as state-of-the-art tornado shelter
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stonebridge Elementary School had its first day of classes Wednesday. It is a brand new school in the Baldwin County System. The third elementary school now in the Spanish Fort feeder pattern. After Enterprise High School in South East Alabama was hit hard 15...
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
Mobile County stepping in to fix Kali Oka Road, the part in the city limits of Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County is stepping in to help fix Kali Oka Road, even though the part that needs attention is in the city limits of Prichard. Kali Oka Road runs from Highway 45 down to Highway 158. About 3.1 miles is county maintained and part of that runs through the city limits of Saraland.
School Safety: Gulf Shores buying $300k magnetic door lock, monitoring system
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are improving campus security as school systems around the country continue to re-examine their safety measures in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas Elementary School massacre. Added peace of mind is coming for educators and students inside Gulf Shores City...
Dauphin Island homeowners make their voices heard over potential short-term rental ban
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — A tug-of-war continues between full time residents and short-term renters on Dauphin Island. A proposal is stirring quite the debate on whether town officials should restrict short term rentals like VRBO or Airbnb on the East side of the island. A hearing before the...
Housing prices continue to rise but sellers are still profiting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Prices continue to rise in the housing market in the Baldwin County area. Traditional housing sales prices have increased by almost 17% since last year across the bay. Even with these price increases, recent trends do show that sales are starting to slow down.
Bronze military service seals stolen from Spanish Fort Veterans cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Police are looking for the people who desecrated and dishonored a landmark serving as the final resting place for thousands of our veterans. On August 7th, military plaques were stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort. And for those...
After 6 months of input, Mobile redistricting map approved
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For more than six months, community members have been addressing Mobile City Council members about proposed redistricting maps. On Tuesday, city council came to a decision: district 7 is becoming the fourth majority black voting district. “It's been a long-time coming and change is surely...
Baldwin County adapts virtual schooling as students return to the classroom
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — What a difference two years makes. In 2020, covid created a need for thousands of students to attend virtual school. Baldwin County Schools already had an elementary and secondary virtual school in place, so it was an easy transition for the system to pivot and add more students to the mix.
Mobile County Pay As You Go program approved to be on the November ballot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Commission has approved to put the Pay As You Go program on the November ballot. Officials said this program paves the way for dozens of road projects in the county. If voters vote yes in November, this would be the 19th Pay...
Teens turning to nicotine gummies and lozenges
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In April, the FDA made it illegal for retailers to sell tobacco and nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21. Now we're learning teens are finding alternatives: nicotine gummies and lozenges. 1 in 5 teens use nicotine devices like vapes and e cigarettes, but with age restrictions and bans- it's become harder to obtain them. Now, teens are taking another avenue to get their fix.
Woman says people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, and speeding on Bush Lane
TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on Bush Lane in Tillman's Corner say people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, speeding, and claim there's drug activity going on in plain sight. One resident is putting the blame on law enforcement, saying they need to do more. Bush lane is a...
Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys Scholar Athlete
WJTC/WPMI / ANDY CITRIN INJURY ATTORNEYS SCHOLAR ATHLETE. Contest: WJTC/WPMI / Andy Citrin Injury Attorneys Scholar Athlete. Station: Sinclair Communications, LLC dba WPMI and WJTC. Station Address: WPMI/WJTC, 661 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL 36609. Contest Area: Alabama Counties: Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia. Participating High Schools: Participating...
Mobile Metro corrections officers showcase wearable weapon
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Corrections officers at Mobile Metro Jail showed NBC 15 News a newer tool they've been using to gain compliance when inmates fight or refuse to do what they're told. It's called the GLOVE (Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter) and they’re worn like gloves. It's similar to a taser, but corrections officers believe they’re more effective in many scenarios at the jail.
MPD investigating Faure Drive homicide
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:29 p.m., officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the...
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
