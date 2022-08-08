Read full article on original website
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Spotted Lanternflies Are Taking Over New Jersey! Here’s Video To Prove It
We've spoken about spotted lanternflies before but this has me ready to hibernate for the rest of Summer. It is about to be peak season for these creepy crawlers which means what I am about to show you may not even be the worst of it. I've encountered them while...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
Congressman pushes plan to move workers to NJ to fight NYC commuter tax
With New York City moving ahead with plans to impose a congestion tax on all drivers who travel into midtown Manhattan, a New Jersey congressman is pushing a plan that would help Jersey residents who normally work in the city to stay to in the Garden State. New York is...
Study Surprisingly Says New Jersey Is Not Among Best States To Have A Baby
New Jersey is such a great place to raise a family. Yes, there are some financial challenges, but so much of the New Jersey experience makes up for it, especially for our kids. We have all chosen the Garden State to raise our families for our own specific reasons, and...
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
These Spirit Halloween Stores Are Opening in August at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Halloween is 83 days away (from this date August 9th, 2022), why not get ready early?. By the end of the month, Spirit Halloween Stores will be popping up and ready to go for October 31st, 2021. Spirit Halloween Stores have been popping up for a long time at the...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightening, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
The Odd And Unusual Story That Is New Jersey’s Greatest Unsolved Mystery
There are many unsolved mysteries all over the nation, including many right here in the Garden State. Choosing the greatest mystery in each state is not an easy task, but it is the challenge taken on by Reader's Digest, and the one they chose for the Garden State is a weird story dating back nearly 100 years.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/9
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine for...
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Is your child OK? 10% of NJ kids have anxiety/depression, report finds
One out of every 10 New Jersey children has been diagnosed with anxiety or depression, according to the latest report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The Garden State performs rather well compared to other states in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, but advocates suggest more must be done to protect child health and well-being.
Hey New Jersey, Keep An Eye Out For This Possible New Scam Going Around
I like to think I'm pretty quick to identify a scam when I see one. If I get a text from a random number with a link, pass. If I get an email saying there's a small fortune waiting me in exchange for my banks routing number to send the money to, pass.
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
NJ Housewife Teresa Giudice’s Huge Wedding Was Saturday, But Her Own Family Didn’t Go
It looks like the on-again-off-again Giudice/Gorga family feud is back on. This past Saturday was the wedding reality tv fans have been looking forward to for ages. New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas tied the knot after over two years of dating. The wedding was huge (and so...
