Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
Report: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson to miss 4-6 weeks after tearing hand ligament
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss four to six weeks after tearing a ligament in his hand, Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium reported Tuesday afternoon.
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
How should the White Sox handle shortstop with Tim Anderson out?
Editor's Note: "How Should the White Sox Handle Shortstop with Tim Anderson Out?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Lenyn Sosa Gets First Career Start at Shortstop for White Sox
The Chicago White Sox have entered life without Tim Anderson (for the time being), and it’s looking like recently recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa will be more than a depth piece. Fresh off of mashing his first MLB home run on Tuesday, Sosa will get his first career start at shortstop in Wednesday night’s ballgame.
Report: Tim Anderson out 4-6 weeks with hand injury
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve 4-6 weeks on the injured list with a torn ligament in his hand. Surgery is a possibility, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports. Anderson injured his hand on a check swing two days ago. Four weeks from this writing leaves him in...
ESPN
Royals rookie Melendez delivers in 8-3 win over White Sox
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — MJ Melendez hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning to send the Kansas City Royals past the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night. Melendez and Salvador Perez both had three hits and two RBI for the Royals. Kyle Isbel drove in two runs and scored twice.
Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC
Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel sitting for Chicago Monday
The Chicago Cubs did not include Frank Schwindel in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Schwindel will move to the bench Monday while Patrick Wisdom starts at first base and Christopher Morel starts at third base. Our models project Schwindel to make 148 more plate appearances this...
ESPN
Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson placed on 10-day injured list with hand injury
The Chicago White Sox will be without All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson for up to six weeks after he suffered a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand during an at-bat Saturday against the Texas Rangers. The sagittal band is part of the extending mechanism of a...
Comments / 0