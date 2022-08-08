Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few more showers and storms Wednesday
WEDNESDAY MORNING: A few more isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday morning with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm from the lower 70s to mid-80s by midday. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few more scattered showers and storms are expected into the midday and afternoon hours. But these will...
Monday’s MidDay WebCast: 60% chance of rain this afternoon
As temperatures climb into the mid-90s this afternoon, the showers and thunderstorms that are developing should help cool it off a little. Little Rock will have a high of 94° and has a 60% chance of rain. Rain is most likely in the 3-5 PM time period this afternoon.
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Arkansas to see cool and rainy weather!
Now, all signs are pointing toward even cooler temperatures and even more rainfall.
Several Arkansas counties dropped from burn bans and fire danger
Arkansas continues to see improvements in drought conditions and fire danger. The extremely dry weather we saw in June and July appears to be behind us.
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; What does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
Aug. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
State of the State Mid-2022: High temps, little rain creating a ‘bad cycle’ for Arkansas farmers
Editor’s note: Comments from ag specialists and other research for this story were gathered prior to July 23. Arkansas farmers faced a gauntlet of problems as the 2022 planting season began. Input costs including diesel and fertilizer prices were at record highs, but commodity prices, especially for corn and soybeans, were higher and provided some glimmers of hope.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Hot Spring by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garland; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Garland County in central Arkansas Northeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lofton to Rockwell to near Hot Springs, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Malvern Mountain Pine... Rockport Lonsdale... Hot Springs Memorial Field Meyers... Rockwell Hot Springs National Park... Magnet Cove Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Sunshine... Royal Lake Catherine State Park... Gulpha Gorge Hempwallace... Pearcy Crystal Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
North Little Rock gas station dropped prices for 2 hours, drivers wait in lines for relief at the pump
Arkansans received relief at the gas pump after a local non-profit group partnered with Mobil Zone Mart on Maumelle Boulevard in NLR to lower the cost of a gallon of gas to $2.38.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grant County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Saline County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cane Creek to near Redfield, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Redfield... Orion Cane Creek... Hensley Island East End... Pine Bluff Arsenal Belfast... Hensley Jefferson... Wright Lock and Dam 5 Park... Kearney Tar Camp Park... Ico Woodson... F.B. Baugh Recreation Area Shaw HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections
Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Little Rock’s September Jazz in the Park lineup announced
Jazz in the Park has its September lineup out.
