whmi.com
More Lane Closures On US-23 This Week
Lane closures are underway on US-23 in the Fenton area. The Michigan Department of Transportation is continuing bridge epoxy seal coating along the US-23 corridor, which will continue through the week. Additional time may be required due to weather. Crews will also be working on the outside lanes of Silver...
abc12.com
Drivers want more signage at new Dort Hwy extension
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest finished project from the Genesee County Road Commission igniting concern for drivers. The new Pollock and Dort Highway extension opened about two weeks ago and since drivers began to take the route many report that the limited amount of signage in the area isn't giving them enough notice to slow down for a stop sign at the intersection.
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
US-23 ramps in Fenton Township expected to close this week after weather delay
FENTON TWP., MI -- Crews plan to continue epoxy seal coating of bridge structures along the US-23 corridor this week after weather delayed the project last week. Starting Monday, Aug. 8, work is scheduled to start on the outside lanes of Silver Lake Road over US-23, requiring exit and entrance ramps to close.
abc12.com
Fenton changing ambulance services after Stat EMS pulls out
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - When city of Fenton residents call 911, a different ambulance will be showing up at their door soon. The Fenton City Council approved a change in ambulance service providers this week after Stat EMS, which had a contract with the city, announced plans to pull out of the agreement on July 27 after 12 years.
Saginaw police looking for man who stole 2 bicycles from department headquarters
SAGINAW, MI — Police in Saginaw are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who stole two bicycles off the department’s property. About 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a male walked into the walled parking area of the department at 612 Federal Ave. and stole a bike that was on a rack. The man pedaled away on it, before returning a few minutes later and stealing a second bike.
Contractor gets $17.8M contract for Flint service line work with deadlines looming
FLINT, MI -- The city has secured a contractor to tackle a mountain of unfinished lawn, driveway and sidewalk restorations where water service lines have been dug up since the program started more than six years ago. What it’s running out of is time, and what it doesn’t know is...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
WNEM
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
WNEM
Police: Flint woman arrested after fleeing crash
BIRCH RUN, Mich., - A 55-year-old Flint woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing a crash Saturday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Birch Run Road near Dixie Highway in Birch Run. The Flint woman was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer when she rear-ended a 2012 Chevy...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
WNEM
Flint City Council delays vote on $300 water credit
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. In a unanimous vote, the council sent the resolution back to committee to refine the parameters for the credit. The resolution to give city residents the equivalent of...
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
Recall petitions filed against two Flint school board members await approval
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two Flint Community Schools Board of Education members was filed in the Genesee County court and awaits approval. The petitions are filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura McIntyre. Genesee County’s Election Commission is meeting Friday, Aug. 12 to review both...
Enjoy antique hunting while supporting veterans this weekend at large outdoor market in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its seventh year this weekend in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be the biggest one yet. “We have a nice selection this year, over 100 [vendors],” said...
WNEM
Flint Police seize 3 kilograms of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl during an operation on July 1. The suspects were taken into custody after authorities executed search warrants. The 3 kilograms have a street value of $500,000, according...
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
michiganradio.org
Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement
More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
