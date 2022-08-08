ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

A thousand teachers were celebrated in Rogers

ROGERS, AR
Faye library expansion

GRAVETTE, AR
Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished kids

DECATUR, AR
Happening in NWA – Art Experiences, Back to School Bash

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow night at Crystal Bridges, you can enjoy a relaxed night of art, drinks, and fun – served with a twist. This week they’re taking a look at some of the most color-packed paintings in the collection....
ROGERS, AR
Gravette school teachers, staff treated with free car washes

GRAVETTE, AR
Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
ROGERS, AR
New security officer program in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, AR
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Gravette teachers get free car washes from basketball team

GRAVETTE, AR
Local teen competing for American Ninja Warrior finals

GRAVETTE, AR
The Jones Center offers opportunities for all

It’s the one center where everyone can learn, play, and belong. The Jones Center in Springdale has a couple of reasons you and your family should come out. Watch as we sit down with Terri Trotter and Lydia Corbell to talk about their upcoming events and experiences you can have right now.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Cornerbacks Coach Dominique Bowman talks positional competitions and fall camp

GRAVETTE, AR
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
Elkfest returns for second year in Elkins

The second annual Elkfest is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Elkins. The event includes a car show, silent auction, vendor fair, preparedness fair, dog show, local food, cybersecurity seminar, demonstrations and performances, health fair, adoption event, and other charity efforts. A complete list...
ELKINS, AR
Arkansas’ Tuesday Practice Tidbits, Notes

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday with the first three periods open to the media. It appears the offensive line with Cody Kennedy is starting to take shape. The first unit had Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones at the tackles, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and Ricky Stromberg at center. Latham and Jones are on the left side.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Proposed 'Glamping' Resort on Beaver Lake in Benton County Draws Opposition

Plans to build a large-scale commercial glamping resort called “Contentment at Beaver Lake” to contain over a thousand campers in luxury accommodations have been tabled by Benton County planners, due to design deficits as well as sharp criticism from residents who live nearby. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative...
Commission recommends renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council will soon consider whether to rename a street in honor of an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 in search of freedom. The city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission last month voted to recommend the council change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

