nwahomepage.com
A thousand teachers were celebrated in Rogers
Why Gravette Public Schools had to increase meal …. Doing Good: Micheaux Award and Film Labs helps creatives …. Gravette school teachers, staff treated with free …. Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished …. Question of the Day 8/8. Some Ark. Legislators not in favor of teacher pay …. Body...
nwahomepage.com
Faye library expansion
Why Gravette Public Schools had to increase meal …. Doing Good: Micheaux Award and Film Labs helps creatives …. Gravette school teachers, staff treated with free …. Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished …. Question of the Day 8/8. Some Ark. Legislators not in favor of teacher pay …. Body...
nwahomepage.com
Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished kids
Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished kids
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA – Art Experiences, Back to School Bash
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tomorrow night at Crystal Bridges, you can enjoy a relaxed night of art, drinks, and fun – served with a twist. This week they’re taking a look at some of the most color-packed paintings in the collection....
nwahomepage.com
Gravette school teachers, staff treated with free car washes
Why Gravette Public Schools had to increase meal …. Doing Good: Micheaux Award and Film Labs helps creatives …. Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished …. Question of the Day 8/8. Some Ark. Legislators not in favor of teacher pay …. Body...
KHBS
Arkansas teachers rally for pay raises in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas teachers have been voicing their desire for a pay raise. Sunday in Rogers, they voiced it in person. “I just hope it raises awareness of how important it is to value our teachers and raise their salaries so we don’t lose our excellent educators to surrounding states,” said retired Springdale school teacher Paula Irwin.
nwahomepage.com
New security officer program in Springdale
Why Gravette Public Schools had to increase meal …. Doing Good: Micheaux Award and Film Labs helps creatives …. Gravette school teachers, staff treated with free …. Decatur schools social worker helps impoverished …. Question of the Day 8/8. Some Ark. Legislators not in favor of teacher pay …
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
Decatur holds 68th annual Barbecue
Decatur wrapped up Summer vacation with the 68th Decatur Barbecue.
nwahomepage.com
Gravette teachers get free car washes from basketball team
Gravette teachers get free car washes from basketball team
nwahomepage.com
Local teen competing for American Ninja Warrior finals
Local teen competing for American Ninja Warrior finals
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
nwahomepage.com
The Jones Center offers opportunities for all
It’s the one center where everyone can learn, play, and belong. The Jones Center in Springdale has a couple of reasons you and your family should come out. Watch as we sit down with Terri Trotter and Lydia Corbell to talk about their upcoming events and experiences you can have right now.
nwahomepage.com
Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark talk about how the defense is shaking out in camp
Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark talk about how the defense is shaking out in camp
nwahomepage.com
Cornerbacks Coach Dominique Bowman talks positional competitions and fall camp
Cornerbacks Coach Dominique Bowman talks positional competitions and fall camp
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Elkfest returns for second year in Elkins
The second annual Elkfest is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Elkins. The event includes a car show, silent auction, vendor fair, preparedness fair, dog show, local food, cybersecurity seminar, demonstrations and performances, health fair, adoption event, and other charity efforts. A complete list...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ Tuesday Practice Tidbits, Notes
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas practiced in the Walker Pavilion on Tuesday with the first three periods open to the media. It appears the offensive line with Cody Kennedy is starting to take shape. The first unit had Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones at the tackles, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham at the guards and Ricky Stromberg at center. Latham and Jones are on the left side.
kuaf.com
Proposed 'Glamping' Resort on Beaver Lake in Benton County Draws Opposition
Plans to build a large-scale commercial glamping resort called “Contentment at Beaver Lake” to contain over a thousand campers in luxury accommodations have been tabled by Benton County planners, due to design deficits as well as sharp criticism from residents who live nearby. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Commission recommends renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard
FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council will soon consider whether to rename a street in honor of an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 in search of freedom. The city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission last month voted to recommend the council change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.
