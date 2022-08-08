ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krishna Juice finalizes opening date for new Richardson location

Krishna Juice will hold its grand opening for the Richardson store off East Belt Line Road on Aug. 15. (Courtesy Krishna Juice) Krishna Juice will hold its grand opening for the Richardson store off East Belt Line Road on Aug. 15. The juice bar will be located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 300, next to Mochinut and Flaming Buffet. Krishna Juice plans to provide juices, smoothies and ice cream. Traditional Indian dishes will also be included on the menu, including vada pav and pini pini. 214-744-5190. www.krishnajuice.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Walking In An Italian Wonderland

If you’re looking for a less-expensive taste of Italy that doesn’t involve hopping on a plane, just head over to Dolce Riviera in downtown Dallas. The Italian restaurant, which reopened earlier this spring after a two-year hiatus, is reminiscent of the Mediterranean with its coastal decor, delicious food and upscale drinks.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Checking Out the Iconic Lola’s New Digs — and Food

Summer has barely started, and on this sunny June day, it’s already 107 degrees out. Weather forecasters warned Fort Worth to stay in. Some of us did. But some went to Lola’s Saloon, Pete Delkus be damned. It was, after all, for a celebratory occasion: Lola’s first farmers market in its new digs, the supposedly cursed entertainment venue/restaurant at 4200 W. Berry St., where two previous concepts came and went.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road

Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Premier Martial Arts coming soon to Richardson

Premier Martial Arts plans to open at 3501 Custer Parkway, Ste. 216, Richardson, near the Tom Thumb grocery store. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Premier Martial Arts is planning to open a location in Richardson, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The martial arts studio will be located at 3501 Custer Parkway, Ste. 216, Richardson, near the Tom Thumb grocery store. No grand opening date has been announced, but the TDLR filing said construction is scheduled to end by the beginning of December. Premier Martial Arts has 63 locations in Texas, including a studio in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. 214-785-2115 (Lake Highlands location). www.premiermartialarts.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Dallas Observer

Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad

Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center now open

Flower Mound Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center opened for Emergency Care services July 15. (Courtesy Pexels) Flower Mound Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center opened for Emergency Care services July 15, a spokesperson confirmed. The office is located at 3905 Long Prairie Road, Bldg. 1. Flower Mound Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center offers treatment services, hospitalization and critical care for pet emergencies. Cats, dogs, small livestock, poultry and most exotic pets can receive care at the office. Dentistry and oral care services are also available. 469-464-2964.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Thrillist

The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
DALLAS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant

One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popeyes coming soon to Stonebriar Centre Mall

The Popeyes at Stonebriar Centre mall will replace Paradise Bakery. (Courtesy Popeyes) Popeyes is expected to open a location by the end of August in the Stonebriar Centre mall’s food court, located at 2601 Preston Road in Frisco, according to the Popeyes media team in an email. The Louisiana-style fast-food restaurant will replace Paradise Bakery, said Randy Barnett, general manager of Stonebriar Centre. Its menu includes fried chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and a collection of sides.
FRISCO, TX
