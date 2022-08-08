Read full article on original website
Krishna Juice finalizes opening date for new Richardson location
Krishna Juice will hold its grand opening for the Richardson store off East Belt Line Road on Aug. 15. (Courtesy Krishna Juice) Krishna Juice will hold its grand opening for the Richardson store off East Belt Line Road on Aug. 15. The juice bar will be located at 1300 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 300, next to Mochinut and Flaming Buffet. Krishna Juice plans to provide juices, smoothies and ice cream. Traditional Indian dishes will also be included on the menu, including vada pav and pini pini. 214-744-5190. www.krishnajuice.com.
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth
Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
If you’re looking for a less-expensive taste of Italy that doesn’t involve hopping on a plane, just head over to Dolce Riviera in downtown Dallas. The Italian restaurant, which reopened earlier this spring after a two-year hiatus, is reminiscent of the Mediterranean with its coastal decor, delicious food and upscale drinks.
Checking Out the Iconic Lola’s New Digs — and Food
Summer has barely started, and on this sunny June day, it’s already 107 degrees out. Weather forecasters warned Fort Worth to stay in. Some of us did. But some went to Lola’s Saloon, Pete Delkus be damned. It was, after all, for a celebratory occasion: Lola’s first farmers market in its new digs, the supposedly cursed entertainment venue/restaurant at 4200 W. Berry St., where two previous concepts came and went.
Another H-E-B in DFW means another job fair with 700 positions: Here's when and where
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is set to open in Collin County soon. Which means another job fair with hundreds of positions available. H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain that's made a recent expansion into North Texas, is looking to fill 700 positions for its new Plano store on Saturday, the company announced Tuesday night.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
This North Texas coffee shop is connecting people and cultures one coffee bean at a time
"Peace and Blessings": that's the meaning behind locally owned coffee shop "Pax and Beneficia".
Here are 5 restaurants and cafes coming to Grapevine and Southlake
Balkan Garden Bistro will serve high-end steaks, pastas, burgers and more. (Courtesy Balkan Garden Bistro) From ribeyes to protein shakes, these five new dining options are coming soon to Grapevine and Southlake. 1. Balkan Garden Bistro is coming soon to 2140 Hall Johnson Road, Ste. 118, in Grapevine. Owner Elvis...
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
Visit birds at Dallas Arboretum, listen to local bands and more things to do in Lake Highlands/Lakewood
The Dallas Arboretum is holding its second annual Pepper Palooza event Aug. 12-21. (Courtesy the Dallas Arboretum) Here is a list of some ongoing and upcoming events taking place in and around the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas of Dallas over the next few weeks. Aug. 12-21: Enjoy pepper inspired...
Premier Martial Arts coming soon to Richardson
Premier Martial Arts plans to open at 3501 Custer Parkway, Ste. 216, Richardson, near the Tom Thumb grocery store. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Premier Martial Arts is planning to open a location in Richardson, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The martial arts studio will be located at 3501 Custer Parkway, Ste. 216, Richardson, near the Tom Thumb grocery store. No grand opening date has been announced, but the TDLR filing said construction is scheduled to end by the beginning of December. Premier Martial Arts has 63 locations in Texas, including a studio in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. 214-785-2115 (Lake Highlands location). www.premiermartialarts.com.
Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad
Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa to open near Lakewood area of Dallas
Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa announced Aug. 1 it plans to open in the Lakeside Village Shopping Center in Dallas. (Courtesy Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa) Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa will be coming to the Lakeside Village Shopping Center in Dallas later this year. The chain's...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Flower Mound Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center now open
Flower Mound Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center opened for Emergency Care services July 15. (Courtesy Pexels) Flower Mound Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center opened for Emergency Care services July 15, a spokesperson confirmed. The office is located at 3905 Long Prairie Road, Bldg. 1. Flower Mound Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center offers treatment services, hospitalization and critical care for pet emergencies. Cats, dogs, small livestock, poultry and most exotic pets can receive care at the office. Dentistry and oral care services are also available. 469-464-2964.
The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot
Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
Popeyes coming soon to Stonebriar Centre Mall
The Popeyes at Stonebriar Centre mall will replace Paradise Bakery. (Courtesy Popeyes) Popeyes is expected to open a location by the end of August in the Stonebriar Centre mall’s food court, located at 2601 Preston Road in Frisco, according to the Popeyes media team in an email. The Louisiana-style fast-food restaurant will replace Paradise Bakery, said Randy Barnett, general manager of Stonebriar Centre. Its menu includes fried chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and a collection of sides.
