Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
Best Brands of Vanilla Ice Cream Ranked Worst to Best

Whether swirled into a cone, scooped on top of a warm brownie, or sandwiched in between cookies, vanilla ice cream is every dessert’s a la mode companion, the glue of summertime, and statistically, the most popular ice cream flavor in the US. However, as we meander down the frozen aisle and browse our store’s selection of ice cream, we hit a wall – which brand is the best to choose? Before you start worrying, we here did the heavy lifting for you and tested the five top brands to see which vanilla ice cream is the cream of the crop.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why

Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product

Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Gets Recalled Due to Misbranding

National Ice Cream Month has closed, and now there's an ice cream recall. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon containers of its H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The company says that the ice cream has been mislabeled. It contains wheat, an allergen, but does not declare that on its label. That can be a dangerous situation for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat.
Chocolate Truffles Have Been Recalled Nationwide

Yet another treat is being recalled, following ice creams and other desserts that have been recently subject to unconnected recalls. That's It Nutrition has issued a recall of its 3.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 16-ounce, and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles. The treats are misbranded and may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. The truffles pose a risk to anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. The products could cause a "serious or life-threatening" allergic reaction, the company wrote in its notice.
Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster

Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
Waitrose to scrap best before dates on hundreds of products

Waitrose will remove “best before” dates on nearly 500 fresh food products in efforts to reduce food waste.From September, the grocery giant will scrap the dates on packaged fruit and vegetables to encourage consumers to use their own judgment about when food has gone off.The move is expected to eliminate millions of baskets worth of food waste by preventing people throwing away products that are still edible, the retailer claimed.Earlier this month, Marks & Spencer axed “best before” dates from more than 300 fruit and vegetable products following a successful trial.Tesco led the way for the high street supermarkets when...
How King Arthur Flour Sources Its Wheat

Partially in response to idle time spent in quarantine, American households have become re-obsessed with baking. In 2020 especially, this baking boom put strain on the flour supply chain, but one brand thrived: King Arthur Flour. On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen visits a farm that King...
