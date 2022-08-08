ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel

Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Some Ford Dealers Overcharge Customers

The demand for cars has surged in the U.S. over the last two years. Consumers locked out of dealers in the early spread of the COVID-19 virus are now actively in the markets. The demand has been met by a lack of equal supply. Supply-chain problems have cut the number of vehicles manufacturers can supply. […]
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Cheapest Electric Cars for 2022 Says Car and Driver

Times are changing, and electric vehicles (EVs) seem to be paving the way to an alternatively powered future. However, EVs have had difficulty keeping costs down and convenience up. As a result, consumers are slower to adopt the fully-electric lifestyle. Still, if you go for the cheapest electric cars on the market like the 2022 Nissan Leaf or Chevrolet Bolt EV, you might save some money.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era

The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
CARS
Axios

8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami

From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami. This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach. Location: West Palm Beach. Features: Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer...
MIAMI, FL
MotorTrend Magazine

The New Tesla of Luxury Campers Will Make Airstreams Blush

If you see a riveted travel trailer that resembles an Airstream but isn't, it may be a Bowlus. That's assuming you're extremely lucky, too—there simply aren't many of these rare, upscale campers out there, so spotting one is like peeping Bigfoot. The company roots trace back to an aircraft...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Meyers Manx 2.0 EV Reimagines the Classic Dune Buggy

The biggest styling changes are at the rear, where there's no more exposed engine. Freeman Thomas, designer of the Audi TT and VW New Beetle, was hired to do the styling. The electric Manx is available with a 40-kWh battery pack that gives it a 300-mile range, while the base 20-kWh model will do 150 miles.
CARS
960 The Ref

Recall alert: Kia recalls 260K older vehicles because ceiling covers can come loose

Kia has announced the recall of almost 260,000 older midsize cars after reports that the ceiling panel can come loose if the side curtain airbags inflate during a crash. Some 2012 and 2013 Optima sedans are subject to recall because the headliner plates may not be secured properly. They can come down and hit the driver or passengers, The Associated Press reported.
CARS
Benzinga

Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet

Fleet order placed for 45 electric vehicle models from 17 global automakers. Order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023. Autonomy™, the nation's largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B.
ECONOMY
BET

Meet Eric Whitehead, The Luxury Car Dealer Who Has the Keys to Success

An entrepreneur is one of the many hats Eric Whitehead wears. As owner and CEO of PTG365, Prices Too Good 365, a luxury car dealership, he is an automotive specialist and master of convenience. Whitehead is a young millennial who’s created a $10 million business through his passion for luxury vehicles and innovative thinking. Mulatto, 50 Cent, T.I, Gucci Mane, and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis are just some of his celebrity clients.
ECONOMY

