High pressure is the big weather maker today. It’s produced clear skies, and calm conditions overnight leading to some patchy fog along the Wisconsin state line and lows in the 40s for many spots. Otherwise, we continue with sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will be a little warmer today. A front moves through the region tomorrow. Behind it, we’re looking at cooler conditions on Thursday. A weak disturbance is expected this weekend with scattered showers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO