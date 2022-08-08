Read full article on original website
WLUC
LP Building Solutions expands in Dickinson County, creates 50 new jobs
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Global building products manufacturer, LP Building Solutions is expanding its operations in Sagola Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The company’s $194 million investment is one of the largest projects ever supported by the MSF in the Upper Peninsula. The project...
WLUC
E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - E-bikes are being banned on portions of Mackinac Island after an e-bike battery exploded and caused a fire at a residence on the Island where firefighters were injured. Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said in a Facebook post on Aug. 4 that the fire...
WLUC
United States Geological Survey conducts fish population study in Lake Superior
ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - The United States Geological Survey is conducting a new study that could provide up-to-date information on Lake Superior’s fish populations. Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey began a fish population study in Lake Superior. The USGS launched one watercraft from California-based company Saildrone on Monday, and another on Tuesday. Matt Womble, Saildrone’s ocean data programs director, explained what its watercraft do.
WLUC
Baraga County commissioners vote to accept grant for Covington land acquisition
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday night, the Baraga County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant at the Baraga County District Courthouse in L’Anse. The award was offered to the county to put towards their acquisition of nearly...
WLUC
Smokey Bear celebrates 78th birthday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Smokey Bear’s 78th birthday. Created in 1944, the Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. Darley Newman, host of Travels with Darley on PBS, and...
WLUC
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday. According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”. She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part...
WLUC
Perfect U.P. summer day ahead
High pressure is the big weather maker today. It’s produced clear skies, and calm conditions overnight leading to some patchy fog along the Wisconsin state line and lows in the 40s for many spots. Otherwise, we continue with sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will be a little warmer today. A front moves through the region tomorrow. Behind it, we’re looking at cooler conditions on Thursday. A weak disturbance is expected this weekend with scattered showers.
WLUC
Michigan Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno is among those being investigated for tampering with election equipment. The Detroit News reports nine people, including DePerno and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, conspired to convince local clerks to hand over the equipment after the 2020 election. The Detroit...
