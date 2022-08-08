ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

LP Building Solutions expands in Dickinson County, creates 50 new jobs

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Global building products manufacturer, LP Building Solutions is expanding its operations in Sagola Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The company’s $194 million investment is one of the largest projects ever supported by the MSF in the Upper Peninsula. The project...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - E-bikes are being banned on portions of Mackinac Island after an e-bike battery exploded and caused a fire at a residence on the Island where firefighters were injured. Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said in a Facebook post on Aug. 4 that the fire...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
WLUC

United States Geological Survey conducts fish population study in Lake Superior

ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - The United States Geological Survey is conducting a new study that could provide up-to-date information on Lake Superior’s fish populations. Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey began a fish population study in Lake Superior. The USGS launched one watercraft from California-based company Saildrone on Monday, and another on Tuesday. Matt Womble, Saildrone’s ocean data programs director, explained what its watercraft do.
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Michigan Traffic
Menominee, MI
WLUC

Smokey Bear celebrates 78th birthday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Smokey Bear’s 78th birthday. Created in 1944, the Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. Darley Newman, host of Travels with Darley on PBS, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday. According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”. She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Perfect U.P. summer day ahead

High pressure is the big weather maker today. It’s produced clear skies, and calm conditions overnight leading to some patchy fog along the Wisconsin state line and lows in the 40s for many spots. Otherwise, we continue with sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will be a little warmer today. A front moves through the region tomorrow. Behind it, we’re looking at cooler conditions on Thursday. A weak disturbance is expected this weekend with scattered showers.
WISCONSIN STATE

