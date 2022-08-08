Read full article on original website
Mass. Family Institute: Massachusetts Abortion Law ‘Radical’
The Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI) says sweeping reproductive healthcare legislation signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday gives Planned Parenthood "a blank check to rewrite abortion laws in Massachusetts." The group calls the new law "radical." The State House News Service reports that "Massachusetts codified the right...
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
Gov. Baker sends public health bill back with amendment
Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday sent a public health reform bill back to the Legislature unsigned with an amendment. The proposed amendment to H. 5104 — legislation also known as SAPHE 2.0 — would allow municipalities to opt in to foundational standards to be developed by the Department of Public Health. By opting in, municipalities would be eligible to receive funding appropriated to the DPH for the implementation of the foundational standards for boards of public health, as determined by the remainder of the legislation.
Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Massachusetts Nurses Association submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) CANTON – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents more than 25,000 registered nurses and health professionals, including hundreds of school nurses throughout the Commonwealth, applauds the decision by Governor Charlie Baker to veto House Bill 5052, An Act Providing for Diabetic Management in Schools,” which would have allowed unlicensed school personnel to administer insulin and glucose monitoring tests for children with Type 1 Diabetes who are unable to self-administer these treatments.
Look At Us, Massachusetts! We’re the Best State to Have a Baby
If you're someone who's contemplating the possibilities of starting a family in the near future, wouldn't you know it, you're in the perfect spot for it. Massachusetts happens to be the best state in America to have a baby!. WalletHub recently researched all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to decide...
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
Environmental group warns faulty tests may be keeping people out of the water for no reason
BOSTON (WHDH) - Environmental non-profit group Save the Harbor Save the Bay is raising questions about red-flag water quality warnings at state beaches. The group said that how long the tests take could lead to inaccuracy. “The tests that we use, that the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) collects...
Gov. Baker wavers on signing Massachusetts climate bill due to concerns over fossil fuel limits
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, R, is having a difficult time deciding whether to sign a major climate bill due to a provision that would allow 10 communities to ban or restrict the use of fossil fuels in new construction projects along with other concerns, CommonWealth reported Tuesday. “That part of...
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general debate ahead of primary election
BOSTON — Three Democrats running for the chance to face a lone Republican in the November election met on the debate stage Wednesday. Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and former assistant attorney general Quentin Palfrey participated in a debate organized by WCVB, WBUR and The Boston Globe.
Governor Baker's block of prison moratorium 'a slap in the face,' says anti-incarceration group
A Massachusetts group opposed to the incarceration of women and girls says a decision by Governor Charlie Baker to block a five-year moratorium on prison construction from moving forward is not acceptable. Baker signed a new bond bill last week, but excluded a five-year prohibition on building prisons and jails,...
Massachusetts motorcyclists shocked at Zhukovskyy verdict
"I'll tell you what, the motorcycle community today is stunned, we are stunned," said Dennis Bolduc, owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield.
Fed climate bill could fuel greening of Massachusetts economy
AUG. 8, 2022…..Elected officials and environmental activists are still waiting to see what Gov. Charlie Baker will do with a reshaped clean energy bill on his desk, and they hope major legislation that cleared the U.S. Senate on Sunday will give the governor a bit of extra motivation. A...
In secretary of the commonwealth debate, Galvin touts his experience while Sullivan pokes holes in his record
The Democratic contenders for secretary of the commonwealth squared off Wednesday in a Greater Boston debate that centered largely on efforts to increase voter turnout and break down barriers at the ballot box. Seven-term incumbent Bill Galvin touted his years of experience in the role while Tanisha Sullivan, an attorney...
Sales tax cut features in Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty tax relief plan
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, AUG. 9, 2022…..Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty unveiled a tax reform plan Tuesday that calls for a major cut in the state sales and corporate tax rates and eliminating another tax that Doughty said leads to high prices at grocery stores. Doughty called tax cuts a...
Massachusetts man indicted for possessing half a kilogram of methamphetamine for distribution
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Boston on methamphetamine charges. Ravouth Chhoy, 33, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. “The...
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu, attorney general face criticism over Zhukovskyy verdict statements
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella are facing criticism for their responses to the verdict in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial. >> Volodymyr Zhukovskyy in ICE custody after being found not guilty in deadly crash, officials confirm. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on all 15...
When Will Massachusetts' First Cannabis Cafes Open?
In the final hours of the legislative session in late July, Massachusetts lawmakers passed a sweeping cannabis bill aimed at boosting the industry. One of its provisions: tackling social consumption. Once the bill becomes law, cannabis cafes will be one step closer to being able to open in the Bay...
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
