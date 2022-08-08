Read full article on original website
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
WCAX
Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases. Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class. As long...
VTDigger
Building the future health workforce in Vermont
Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
19-year-old student challenges Bennington County high bailiff in primary election
William Greer, an incoming sophomore at Bennington College, is making his first run for public office, advocating for systemic changes in Vermont’s sheriff’s departments. Read the story on VTDigger here: 19-year-old student challenges Bennington County high bailiff in primary election.
vermontcatholic.org
Vermont Knights of Columbus
The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election
Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping
Raul Cardona was being held without bail, charged with murdering one of four suspects in a kidnapping case Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor
The competitive race tested the popularity of George’s progressive policies, which Kenney argued have gone too far. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor.
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride
By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
New reading recommendations and details on Green Mountain Book Festival - clipped version
NECN
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
WCAX
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
WCAX
Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state. Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
WCAX
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
WCAX
Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
WCAX
Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont
Vermont State Police reported Monday afternoon that authorities located Miller late Sunday night and issued them a citation on the felony charge stemming from a reported burglary that took place in May in Stamford. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont.
WCAX
Writers help transform old Burlington trail into new poetry path
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Taking a stroll on a Burlington trail? The city has added a fun feature to one of the paths. “It’s what you can call a hidden gem,” said Mary Chaffee of the Burlington Writers Workshop. And hidden it is. Tucked into the woods behind...
