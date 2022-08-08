By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.

HARTLAND, VT ・ 9 HOURS AGO