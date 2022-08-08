ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleton, VT

WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases. Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class. As long...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Building the future health workforce in Vermont

Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Knights of Columbus

The installation of state officers of the Knights of Columbus took place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Cathedral Burlington July 31. The Mass was celebrated by Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne with K of C State Chaplain Father Timothy Naples and Council #279 Chaplain Msgr. Peter Routhier. Receiving their state...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Cabot

CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
CABOT, VT
Mountain Times

Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride

By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state. Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington man charged with vandalism spree

Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch. Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. David...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor

Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
BURLINGTON, VT

