Getting a comfortable night’s sleep during a heatwave can sometimes feel like a futile endeavour, but this quick fan trick might help bring some relief to a stuffy night.All you need is a stand fan that can be placed in front of an open window. But instead of pointing the fan towards yourself, the trick involves turning it around so it faces the outside through the open window.It might sound counterintuitive to turn the fan away from you, but according to eco design adviser Nelson Lebo, it is “the best, low-cost, highly effective technique to keep a home cool”.Lebo,...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 DAYS AGO