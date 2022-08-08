Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Medway PE Teacher, Coach Needs Help Rebounding From Medical Emergency
One day Dave Murphy was doing what he loves most: teaching students about physical education at Medway High School and coaching basketball. The next, he was admitted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a "major medical emergency," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. Now the community is trying to get Murphy out of the hospital and back on the court.
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
thegraftonnews.com
What's Happening in Grafton, week of Aug. 11-17
Garden Club Grants -- The Grafton Garden Club Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is offering grants up to $500 to educators in the Grafton Public School District to be used for projects and creative efforts designed to motivate the student’s interest in agriculture, forestry, botany, horticulture, landscape architecture, plant and soil sciences, and environmental sciences.
Worcester Redevelopment Authority Votes to Purchase Denholm Building for $3 Million
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority authorized the execution of the purchase and sale agreement for the Denholm building property on Main Street in downtown Worcester. The WRA board members voted in favor of the agreement on Monday morning and will purchase the building for $3 million. In April, the...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
ABC6.com
Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
New Worcester RMV opens: From groceries to license renewals
WORCESTER — Kesy Pinto didn't mind the old place. It might not have been as shiny, but it was much closer. “I had to travel quite a bit to get here,” said Pinto, one of the first customers at the new Registry of Motor Vehicle service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff (Route 20). ...
Take a Look Inside Worcester's New RMV Center
WORCESTER - The new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Worcester opened on Monday. WATCH: Take a look inside the new Worcester RMV center below. The RMV moved the Worcester branch from 611 Main St. to 50 S.W. Cutoff inside the space previously occupied by Big Y Supermarket. The...
nrinow.news
Paving of Route 146 in North Smithfield begins Wednesday night; New bridge construction set for 2026
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced today that milling and paving of badly deteriorated sections of Route 146 in North Smithfield and Lincoln will begin on Wednesday, August 10. The paving, which will be done overnight when traffic volumes are low according to RIDOT, is...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester residents asked to conserve water as reservoir levels drop
WORCESTER, Mass. - Temperatures were much cooler Wednesday, but without significant rainfall most of Worcester County remains in a severe drought. The City of Worcester’s reservoirs have dropped to 78% capacity. Water and Sewer Operations Director Phil Guerin said levels are lower than normal for this time of year, but not as bad as what the city experienced in 2016.
thegraftonnews.com
Views: Chief's Column -- another huge success for National Night Out
Normand A. Crepeau Jr., Chief of the Grafton Police Department. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the town of Grafton joined more than 16,000 communities from all 50 states and U.S. territories in celebrating National Night Out, an event promoted by the National Association of Town Watch and sponsored locally by the Grafton Police Department.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
National Farmers Market Week! More than 250 in Massachusetts
According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmers markets in Massachusetts.
NECN
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
Raynham residents warned about elevated levels of 'forever chemicals' in water
RAYNHAM - Over the weekend, residents in Raynham received a notice saying that the John P. Lynn Treatment Plant serving the Center Water District, one of two in Raynham, had elevated levels of PFAS.PFAS are also referred to as so-called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in water, oil, or heat. They have been used in consumer products for decades in items such as food packaging, clothing, and firefighting foam. In some communities, the chemicals are leaching into the ground water supply.In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency released guidance recommending a PFAS limit of 70 parts per trillion...
Drought conditions worsen across Massachusetts
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Since he was sixteen, John Colletto’s planted a garden. At 79, he’s now coaching his plants through one of the hottest summers he’s ever seen. But they’re doing fine, in large part because Colletto is a water conservationist — with seven barrels...
leominsterchamp.com
Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway
WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down.
