Upton, MA

Daily Voice

Medway PE Teacher, Coach Needs Help Rebounding From Medical Emergency

One day Dave Murphy was doing what he loves most: teaching students about physical education at Medway High School and coaching basketball. The next, he was admitted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a "major medical emergency," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. Now the community is trying to get Murphy out of the hospital and back on the court.
MEDWAY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
SCITUATE, MA
thegraftonnews.com

What's Happening in Grafton, week of Aug. 11-17

Garden Club Grants -- The Grafton Garden Club Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is offering grants up to $500 to educators in the Grafton Public School District to be used for projects and creative efforts designed to motivate the student’s interest in agriculture, forestry, botany, horticulture, landscape architecture, plant and soil sciences, and environmental sciences.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
ATTLEBORO, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
WALTHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester residents asked to conserve water as reservoir levels drop

WORCESTER, Mass. - Temperatures were much cooler Wednesday, but without significant rainfall most of Worcester County remains in a severe drought. The City of Worcester’s reservoirs have dropped to 78% capacity. Water and Sewer Operations Director Phil Guerin said levels are lower than normal for this time of year, but not as bad as what the city experienced in 2016.
WORCESTER, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Views: Chief's Column -- another huge success for National Night Out

Normand A. Crepeau Jr., Chief of the Grafton Police Department. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the town of Grafton joined more than 16,000 communities from all 50 states and U.S. territories in celebrating National Night Out, an event promoted by the National Association of Town Watch and sponsored locally by the Grafton Police Department.
GRAFTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Raynham residents warned about elevated levels of 'forever chemicals' in water

RAYNHAM - Over the weekend, residents in Raynham received a notice saying that the John P. Lynn Treatment Plant serving the Center Water District, one of two in Raynham, had elevated levels of PFAS.PFAS are also referred to as so-called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in water, oil, or heat. They have been used in consumer products for decades in items such as food packaging, clothing, and firefighting foam. In some communities, the chemicals are leaching into the ground water supply.In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency released guidance recommending a PFAS limit of 70 parts per trillion...
RAYNHAM, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
LEOMINSTER, MA
CBS Boston

Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway

WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down. 
WORCESTER, MA

