Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
2021 Volleyball Season Statistics Recap
As we come up on the start of a new school year for the West Central Valley Wildcats, let’s take a look at season statistics for some of the sports teams from last year. The volleyball team played a total of 73 sets, recording 352 assists and 414 kills, while also having 375 kill errors and 1929 kill attempts for a kill efficiency of .02.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Brian Moon Memorial Adult Softball Tournament This Weekend
Residents of Stuart are coming together to honor the life of Brian Moon, a former member of the Stuart-Menlo High School Baseball team. Organizer Mason Hasty says they are putting a slow pitch co ed adult softball tournament to honor Moon this Saturday. Hasty explains Moon was probably one of the best baseball players to come through the Stuart area and he also attended Dana College to play baseball in Blair, Nebraska and was an All-American. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the passion Moon had for the game made them want to put this tournament together.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram football practice schedule this week
All Iowa high schools were allowed to begin official practice yesterday for Fall sports. Greene County has cross-country, football, and volleyball, this time of year. Head football coach Caden Duncan talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the practice schedule. “We’re starting at 6 p.m. this week through Friday, hoping it won’t be quite as hot then. We weren’t able to practice early mornings due to conflicts with some of our coaching staff, so we’ll go at night.”
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny’s Fulk changes her mind, will now play softball at Indian Hills
It turns out that Eva Fulk’s softball career isn’t over after all. Fulk, who had earlier committed to join the Northern Iowa women’s track and field program, has now decided to play softball in college. The Ankeny High School graduate will play for Indian Hills Community College.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams move date & site of football opener
Due to condition of some of the sod put down on Linduska Field earlier this summer, Greene County school officials have moved the season opening varsity football game with ACGC. Instead of playing at Linduska Field on Friday, Aug. 26 as originally scheduled, the non-district game now is set for the Ogden High School football field on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Week Eight Preview For Panorama Panthers Football
The final week of the regular season for the Panorama Panthers football team will have the Panthers facing off against the Nodaway Valley Wolverines in Greenfield. Last season in the regular season finale the Panthers battled against the Wolverines but came up short as Nodaway was able to come away with a 36-14 victory but Panorama continues to lead the all-time matchup with a 4-1 record as last year was the first time the Wolverines were able to get a victory.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament to Be in Adel
ADM Tigers volleyball will be hosting an adult co-ed sand volleyball tournament this week at the Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, with proceeds to go to the program. This is the first time that they’ve put together a tournament, and all proceeds will allow the Tigers program to cover bonus expenses.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Few seniors for Rams as practice begins
No two high school football seasons are alike, and that’s the case with the 2022 Greene County Rams. The ’21 Rams were led by a large group of seniors, and that team went 8-2 overall, including 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 to easily win the title, and was ranked as high as third in the polls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Ready For First Day of Pads
The Perry football team will transition into full pads today as they countdown to kickoff in less than two weeks. After a full week of no-contact drills, Perry will turn up the tempo this week with a full pad practice for the first time. Perry is reporting a small rosters so the delicate balance of a tough, physical practice will have to maneuver around a small roster that has no room for injuries. Perry’s first game will be August 19th at home against Panorama.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Cross Country Schedule Features Tough Challenges
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn cross country teams are going through their first practice today, and will be having a really good schedule to challenge them this year. Both teams open the season with a race at Central College at Pella on September 3rd, before running at Iowa State on Thursday, September 8th. The girls will have a trip up to Minnesota to race in a good meet at the University of Minnesota.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SE Polk ready to defend title
Pleasant Hill – The SE Polk Rams won their first state football title in 2021, now the goal is defending the crown. The Rams have to replace players like Xavier Nwankpa, Jaxon Dailey, Titus Christensen and more, but they return 4 of 5 starters on the O-line, including 5-star tackle Kadyn Proctor. SEP opens the […]
Radio Iowa
Iowa State basketball builds on its identity
Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says the style of play has been set and it is now about building on it. The Cyclones used a grinding defensive style to go from two wins in 2021 to a run to the Sweet-16 last season. “Coming off a Sweet-16 it helps...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Kale Petersen ranked among Iowa’s Top 10
Greene County High School 2023 senior wrestler Kale Petersen has been on the shelf most of the summer due to a shoulder injury. That hasn’t stopped him from being ranked number 7 among the Fab 50 of Iowa’s wrestling seniors. Petersen is a two-time Iowa State Champion, having won in Class 1A at 106 lbs. at West Fork (Sheffield) in 2020, then taking the 120 lbs. title in 2A last February for Greene County.
widerightnattylite.com
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
Radio Iowa
Knoxville set to host sprint car racing’s biggest event
Sprint Car Racing’s biggest event begins Wednesday night with the first of two nights of qualifying at the Knoxville Nationals. Saturday night’s championship lineup will be determined by a point system that even includes time trials and heat races. “And then we come around an run a feature...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Larson Goes Back To Back For $21,000
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Another August, another Kyle Larson victory in the state of Iowa. For the second year in a row, the Elk Grove, Calif., native claimed Southern Iowa Speedway‘s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge and earned a $21,000 payday for his efforts. With the victory, Larson joined...
KCRG.com
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are one of ten minor league baseball teams sold as part of a deal between Endeavor Group Holdings (their previous owner) and Silver Lake (the new owner). Silver Lake is an investment firm out of the bay area in California. They are...
Comments / 0