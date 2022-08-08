ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0h8tWJwz00

Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victims as James Strawhorn, 22, of Wren, who was driving the motorcycle, and Vincent Hale, 54, of Okolona, who was driving the ATV.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the crash with help from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Monroe County, MS
Cars
City
Okolona, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Monroe County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
MACON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in interstate crash involving dump truck

A Mississippi man died early Saturday morning in a Louisiana crash involving a dump truck on the interstate. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Starkville man sentenced in connection to 2019 death of mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a Starkville man pled guilty in connection to the April 2019 death of his mother. Jeffrey Moore was sentenced on one count of culpable negligence manslaughter and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens.  The charges stem […]
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in ATV crash; 1 more injured

OHIO- A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash. The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway.  John Scott Wills, of Nashport, […]
NASHPORT, OH
desotocountynews.com

Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate nightly shooting, one man injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left one man hurt. Police Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI gunfire rang out at 1900 block 2nd Avenue North. When officers got there, one man had a gunshot wound in his arm. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital...
COLUMBUS, MS
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy