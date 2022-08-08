Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler

Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victims as James Strawhorn, 22, of Wren, who was driving the motorcycle, and Vincent Hale, 54, of Okolona, who was driving the ATV.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the crash with help from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.