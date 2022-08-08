ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

2022 Abilene Wylie volleyball preview capsule

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rCIN_0h8tWDed00

Wylie Lady Bulldogs

Head coach: Shay Cox (9th year at Wylie)

Last year’s record: 29-13, 8-2 (2nd in District 2-6A)

Last district title: 2017

Last playoff appearance: 2021 (Lost to Canyon Randall 3-0 in Region I-5A quarterfinals)

Returning lettermen/starters: 6/4

Players to watch: Kat Martinez, L, 5-5, Sr.; Brylee Pursley, DS, 5-7, Sr.; Aliyah Jowers, OH, 5-9, So.; Indiah Maroney, RS/MB, 6-1, Jr.; Brianna Johnston, MB, 5-10, Jr.; Hanna Hood, S, 5-6, Sr.

Coach Cox says: “Our expectations are always high. We know we graduated quite a bit of seniors, seven, but our expectation is to pick up where they left off and continue working hard. We want to get a district championship. We haven’t been able to do that in 5A. That’s in front of us. Hopefully, we can go as far as we can with a playoff run.”

Notes: Lubbock-Cooper went undefeated in District 4-5A, beating Wylie twice to deny the Lady Bulldogs the league crown. Jowers was the District 4-5A co-newcomer of the year last season with Lubbock Coronado freshman Addison Andrews. Martinez was a first-team all-district pick, while Maroney, Pursley and Faith Cary were all second-team selections. Hood was an honorable mention pick. Wylie has to fill some big shoes in Jaron McAden, the district’s top hitter last season, and Lexi Miller, who was the league’s outstanding setter. Wylie has made the playoffs every year since the program started in 2008 … The Lady Bulldogs went three rounds last year – a first as a 5A program and something the program hasn’t done since reaching the region semifinals in 2014. Wylie, which made the jump to the UIL’s second-largest class in 2018, had three state tournament appearances, all consecutive (2010-12). The Lady Bulldogs won state in 2012 after reaching the title match in 2011.

– Joey D. Richards

2022 schedule

Date … Opponent … Time

Aug. 9 … Canyon Randall … 4 p.m. at Wolfforth

Aug. 9 … at Wolfforth Frenship … 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 12-13 … Bev Ball Classic

Aug. 16 … at Midland Legacy … 6 p.m.

Aug. 18-20 … Granbury tournament

Aug. 23 … Weatherford … 6 p.m.

Aug. 26-27 … at Wolfforth Frenship tournament

Aug. 30 … at Midland Christian … 6 p.m.

Sept. 2 … Midland High … 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 … San Angelo Central … 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 … Granbury … 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 … at Abilene High* … 5 p.m.

Sept. 13 … at Bushland … TBA at Lubbock

Sept. 17 … Abilene Cooper*… 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 20 … at Lubbock Monterey* … 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 … Lubbock High* … 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 … Lubbock Coronado* … 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 … at Lubbock-Cooper* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 … Abilene High* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 … at Abilene Cooper* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 … Lubbock Monterey* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 18 … at Lubbock High* … 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 … at Lubbock Coronado* … 5 p.m.

Oct. 25 … Lubbock-Cooper* … 6 p.m.

*District 4-5A match

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes

GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
GARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Wylie, TX
Sports
City
Wylie, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Wylie Rrb#Lrb Lost#I 5a#Rs#Maroney Pursley
BigCountryHomepage

Answering the Big Country’s questions: Was that a tornado?

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Shortly after some much-needed rain made its way to the Abilene area Tuesday evening, station phones started ringing off the hook and our inbox was filled with one question: Is this a tornado? The short answer, no. According to KTAB Chief Meteorologist Sam Nichols, what people saw was most likely a […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Heavy police presence closes Abilene roads during morning incident

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police were asking residents to avoid an area of the town this morning. According to a social media post from the police department, S. 27 and Buffalo Gap Road was closed to thru traffic this morning due to heavy police presence. It was reported that...
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fox4news.com

4 injured in crash at Plano gas station

PLANO, Texas - An adult and three children were hurt when a parked car was hit at a Plano gas station. Plano police said it happened Sunday morning as a family was filling up with gas at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
ABILENE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”. The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy