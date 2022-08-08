Read full article on original website
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
Votorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim group and Singapore's Temasek Holdings teamed up to launch a $700 million fund to invest in Brazilian companies, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty
The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Ripple is Interested in Acquiring Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Assets: Reuters Report
San Francisco-based company Ripple Labs Inc is potentially interested in purchasing assets of bankrupt Crypto Lender: Celsius. Ripple is actively looking for market opportunities to “strategically scale the company,” according to Ripple’s spokesperson. The company was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 over...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Koalas: 55% Of Investors Didn’t Sell Their Coins During Crypto Storm
Bitcoin is sometimes too valuable to let go. In fact, many people – and in this case we call them “koalas” because they love to cling on and never let go – hold on to their precious crypto even when everything else seems hopeless. Predictability may...
CoinDesk
Iris Energy Turns On 41 Megawatts of Bitcoin Mining Machines Ahead of Schedule
Iris Energy (IREN) has brought 41 megawatts of bitcoin mining machines on line in British Columbia more than a month ahead of schedule. The addition doubled the company's operating hashrate, or computing power, on the Bitcoin network to 2.3 exahashes/second (EH/s), it said in a press release on Monday. Another 1.4 EH/s, requiring 50 MW of energy capacity, also in British Columbia, is scheduled to be up and running by the end of September, it said.
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
CoinDesk
How Does MakerDAO Work? Understanding the 'Central Bank of Crypto'
After the collapse of Terra’s USD in the middle of 2022, algorithmic stablecoins earned a bad rap. It looked like the value of these coins was dependent on little more than hot air. But one of the oldest and most stable decentralized stablecoins, MakerDAO’s DAI, managed to sail through the pandemonium.
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services
On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Fund QCP Capital Says Options Trading Is Next Institutional Growth Driver
SEOUL, South Korea - Options trading is likely to be a key bet among institutional investors in cryptocurrencies than other niches such as decentralized finance (DeFi) or non-fungible token finance (NFTfi) in the coming years, says prominent crypto fund QCP Capital. “DeFi has been big, GameFi has been big, and...
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
CoinDesk
NEAR Crypto Token Pumps After Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
Near Protocol’s native NEAR token jumped 12% to a high of $5.97 after Coinbase added the token to its listing roadmap, which shows assets the cryptocurrency exchange plans to add. NEAR is the native token of the Near Protocol, a layer 1 blockchain network that provides a platform for...
US News and World Report
Coinbase Posts Loss as Crypto Market Turmoil Hits Trading Volumes
(Reuters) -Coinbase Global Inc reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6% after the bell on Tuesday. Trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange more than halved to $217 billion in the second...
CoinDesk
German Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency
Cryptocurrency exchange Nuri GmbH has filed for insolvency in Berlin, according to a court filing. The platform, previously called Bitwala, was founded in 2015. Nuri said the sell-off in the crypto market coupled with the collapse of Celsius Network ultimately led to the decision. The price of bitcoin (BTC) has...
The Art of Crypto Loans: How to Do it Right
Taking a loan used to involve a visit to the bank and endless form filling. It was an exercise in bureaucracy and frustration - sometimes taking weeks to process. And any rejection would. , making it even harder to borrow money next time. As you pursue your financial goals, you...
CoinDesk
Are Crypto Mixers Legal?
These tools, aka blenders, can enhance user privacy and make transactions more anonymous – but they have long been abused to launder money. On August 8, 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned crypto-mixer Tornado Cash – which was founded in 2019 – for its use in several money-laundering schemes that totaled $7 billion. The service is a virtual currency mixer, also known as a crypto blender, that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It facilitates anonymous transactions by jumbling up data on the origin, destination and parties involved in a crypto transaction.
