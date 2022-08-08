ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Drier days soon on the horizon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday brought another day of unsettled weather across central Alabama, and we can’t quite sound the all clear for storms yet. First Alert AccuTrack shows some lingering storms tonight across northeast Alabama, bringing heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning east of I-65. Thunderstorms should clear out over the next hour or so, and we will eventually be left with a mostly cloudy sky and only isolated rain chances through tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will be possible for the morning commute with lows mild and muggy in the 70s.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Heavy rain fell in northern Alabama Wednesday

During the first half of Wednesday, clusters of showers and storms tracked through the Tennessee Valley. With a saturated environment in place, these showers and storms had the capability of producing moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals ranged from 0.50 inches to almost 5 inches where the heaviest bands set up.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Summer storms likely later today

SUN AND STORMS: Most all of Alabama is generally rain-free early this morning, but more showers and storms will fire up in scattered, random locations from about noon to midnight. Like recent days, storms that form will be slow movers, and will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and lots of lightning. Of course, it won’t rain everywhere; odds of any one spot seeing rain today are 50-60 percent. Otherwise, look for intervals of sun today with a high in the 87-90 degree range.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather not letting up just yet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows some lingering scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama tonight with the most notable batch sliding northward up Bibb, Chilton and Coosa Counties. These storms will continue to produce heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning as they move along the I-65 corridor, and have been showing signs of further development while expanding northward toward the Birmingham area. Widely scattered off-and-on thundershowers will be possible overnight, so be mindful of any localized flooding on the roads if you have to be out late. If you don’t see any rain, expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures mild in the 70s. Wednesday will start off muggy with a First Alert for patchy fog for the morning commute.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama State
WAAY-TV

Strong storms remain in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee

Spotty showers and storms can't be ruled out overnight, although they are not expected to be as strong as what we've seen for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will increase rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas will pick up about 1 inch of rain over the next three days, but heavier storms may lead to locally higher amounts in spots.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

A great week of astronomical events in Alabama’s night sky

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calling all astronomy fans! It’s time to circle some dates on your calendar because a trio of night sky events will occur over the next week. They are a supermoon, a meteor shower and a planet making its closest approach to Earth of 2022. The...
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
James Spann
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama

Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Businesses look at potential changes to adapt in heat waves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Businesses are looking to change up operations to better deal with heat waves that are becoming more and more common. The Monster Smash Burgers food cart in Portland was already above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday morning. The owner said he pays employees to stay home on these kinds of days, but it's still a financial hit for his entire team.
OREGON STATE
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.

Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama

As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.

