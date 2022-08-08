Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Drier days soon on the horizon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday brought another day of unsettled weather across central Alabama, and we can’t quite sound the all clear for storms yet. First Alert AccuTrack shows some lingering storms tonight across northeast Alabama, bringing heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning east of I-65. Thunderstorms should clear out over the next hour or so, and we will eventually be left with a mostly cloudy sky and only isolated rain chances through tomorrow morning. Patchy fog will be possible for the morning commute with lows mild and muggy in the 70s.
WHNT-TV
Heavy rain fell in northern Alabama Wednesday
During the first half of Wednesday, clusters of showers and storms tracked through the Tennessee Valley. With a saturated environment in place, these showers and storms had the capability of producing moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals ranged from 0.50 inches to almost 5 inches where the heaviest bands set up.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Summer storms likely later today
SUN AND STORMS: Most all of Alabama is generally rain-free early this morning, but more showers and storms will fire up in scattered, random locations from about noon to midnight. Like recent days, storms that form will be slow movers, and will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and lots of lightning. Of course, it won’t rain everywhere; odds of any one spot seeing rain today are 50-60 percent. Otherwise, look for intervals of sun today with a high in the 87-90 degree range.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather not letting up just yet
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows some lingering scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama tonight with the most notable batch sliding northward up Bibb, Chilton and Coosa Counties. These storms will continue to produce heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning as they move along the I-65 corridor, and have been showing signs of further development while expanding northward toward the Birmingham area. Widely scattered off-and-on thundershowers will be possible overnight, so be mindful of any localized flooding on the roads if you have to be out late. If you don’t see any rain, expect a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures mild in the 70s. Wednesday will start off muggy with a First Alert for patchy fog for the morning commute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Strong storms remain in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
Spotty showers and storms can't be ruled out overnight, although they are not expected to be as strong as what we've seen for Tuesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will increase rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas will pick up about 1 inch of rain over the next three days, but heavier storms may lead to locally higher amounts in spots.
wbrc.com
A great week of astronomical events in Alabama’s night sky
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calling all astronomy fans! It’s time to circle some dates on your calendar because a trio of night sky events will occur over the next week. They are a supermoon, a meteor shower and a planet making its closest approach to Earth of 2022. The...
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama
Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
ABC 33/40 News
Businesses look at potential changes to adapt in heat waves
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Businesses are looking to change up operations to better deal with heat waves that are becoming more and more common. The Monster Smash Burgers food cart in Portland was already above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday morning. The owner said he pays employees to stay home on these kinds of days, but it's still a financial hit for his entire team.
wvtm13.com
Inflation places added strain on Central Alabama families
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Prices at the pump may be falling steadily, but other items may not slide so fast. Learn more in the video above about why inflation may control our lives and budgets for a while longer.
How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell
When Julie Nordmann walked into the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, she was starstruck. There, sitting in the hotel’s Birdcage lounge with two pitchers of margaritas flanking her, was Joni Mitchell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
$10k gas theft, no-kill dog shelter, and high school football records: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Under the category of “records that will never be broken” Leada looks a several, including one high school that holds the record for the most points scored in a single quarter - 54 points. Most points scored in a game is 125. She looks at a few other records too.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Hefty sandwiches are the hallmark at The Beli, a thriving Alabama beach deli
The pandemic caused suffering and hardships all over the globe. But, as is the case with so many dark clouds, there have been silver linings. One of them glints brightly in Gulf Shores: The Beli. The outside of The Beli, with its rainbow-lettered sign and cute cottage-like style, will make...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
apr.org
CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama
As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
COVID ‘Surge’ Propels Alabama to 6th Place in New Cases Per Capita
Alabama is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. It’s not at this point as drastic as the January surge, but there’s one thing that makes the current crop of cases different. The COVID BA.5 variant is more contagious than the previous ones. People who have managed to get...
Comments / 0