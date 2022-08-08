Read full article on original website
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
smobserved.com
For the First Time Ever, San Bernardino Airport Offers Commercial Flights to Passengers
Completed in 2011 at a cost of $60 million, the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD for short) has never previously offered flights before. But that changed on August 4. Now, Breeze airlines offers passengers tickets to San Francisco International Airport, and Provo Utah by way of SFO. The airport offers...
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Water usage in California regions drops
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
Pizza Marketplace
Fat Lip Pizza opens in Corona, California
Fat Lip Pizza has opened in Corona, California. Originally operating out of a food truck, the brick-and-mortar location features a 20-tap self-pour draft system by iPourIt. The self-pour tap offers a rotating selection of draft beverages, most from local brewery and wineries. RFID-enabled wristbands are used to activate the system and track the ounces poured, according to a press release.
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Orange County Business Journal
Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments
A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
iebusinessdaily.com
SBIA welcomes first commercial flights
San Bernardino International Airport on Thursday welcomed its first commercial passenger flights, an event years in the making. Breeze Airways began daily nonstop flights between San Bernardino International and San Francisco International airports, along with same-plane service from San Francisco to Utah’s Provo Airport, according to a statement. The...
dailyovation.com
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th
SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — TAY HO Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th, 2022!. Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, Family Business Director Vivian Yenson introduces Southern Californians to Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills, her second newest Vietnamese restaurant honoring the timeless tradition of preparing authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food and eclectic Asian dishes.
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced today. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July.
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores under investigation by Santa Ana Police Department
Flores formerly worked at STARS Socal, a full-service training facility that offers youth, collegiate and professional sports training as well as rehab in located in Santa Ana.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in California
If you like to save money on food and other everyday items, you'll be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store in California. Read on to learn more.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
