ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Who Claim She Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Photo — See The Pic

Chrissy Teigen is once again being targeted by social media trolls. On Sunday, August 7, the pregnant model shared a sweet photo of herself and son Miles, 4, clad in life jackets aboard a boat, but haters took to the comments section to take aim at her appearance."Something is soooo different about her," one fan wrote. "Still beautiful but so different." Echoed another, "Is that really you?"As usual, the cookbook author hit back at the negativity, writing, "You guys are somethin." She also replied to another person who made a note about her smile, to which she responded, "I've had...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chrissy Teigen calls out fan who didn’t ‘recognize’ her in new photo

Chrissy Teigen called out a fan who didn’t “recognize” her in a new photo posted to Instagram. “I’ve had these teeth for like 10 years,” the cookbook author responded Sunday, referencing her veneers. In a follow-up comment, Teigen added, “You guys are somethin” when a separate fan asked why she is always “changing” her face. The comments came alongside an adorable photo of Teigen, 36, enjoying a boat ride with her son Miles lying on top of her. “keeping up with this one somehow,” she captioned the snap. Despite the critical commentary from her followers, the Cravings founder glowed in the image, likely because...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound Photo 1 Week After Announcing Pregnancy

Baby on board! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen showed off her sense of humor while sharing the first ultrasound photo of her and John Legend’s rainbow baby. “Me hearing the FBI raided Mar a Lago,” the 36-year-old star captioned the black-and-white Instagram Story image of her unborn child on Monday, August 8. The photo showed Teigen’s baby […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen announces third pregnancy with John Legend: ‘Everything is perfect’

Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting their third child.“We have another one on the way,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”The couple, who have been married for nine years, already share two children, Luna and Miles.Teigen also revealed that she’s been hesitant to announce the pregnancy after she suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman’s life saved by rubber ‘slider’ sandals after getting electrocutedIllusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir PutinLove Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals charity ambitions for post-Islander life
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

See Chrissy Teigen’s Growing Baby Bump With All of Her Pregnancy Photos She’s Shared

Expanding their family. Chrissy Teigen is pregnant and expecting a rainbow baby with husband John Legend nearly two years after losing son Jack. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” the expectant mom shared via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, alongside a photo of herself in black mesh underwear as she showed off her growing bump. “Joy has filled our home and hearts again.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Sunglasses#Jumpsuit
The Independent

John Legend shares sweet reaction to wife Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy

John Legend has shown his love for wife Chrissy Teigen after the model announced that they are expecting another child together.On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old singer shared a screenshot of Teigen’s pregnancy announcement, which was originally posted on her own Instagram. In the image, the 36-year-old model is seen wearing a black crop top and lace underwear while showing off her belly bump.Legend kept the caption of his post short and sweet with three red heart emojis.In the comments of the post, fans and friends have expressed how happy they are for the Grammy Award winner, who also...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen hits back at trolls who say they ‘don’t recognise her’ after pregnancy announcement

Chrissy Teigen is hitting back at social media trolls criticising her appearance, just days after the model announced she is pregnant.Teigen, 36, shared a smiling picture of herself with her son Miles to Instagram on 7 August. In the sweet image, the pair are seen enjoying a boat ride as the cookbook author cuddles her four-year-old son. She captioned the post: “Keeping up with this one somehow”.However, what social media users seemed to comment on more was Teigen’s appearance in the recent snap. But in true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she called out the critics who claimed she is always...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute to True After Welcoming Baby Boy

True time! Two days after Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child, she has returned to social media to dote over her daughter. ,” the Good American cofounder, 38, captioned a Sunday, August 7, Instagram snap of True, 4, smiling in the kitchen. The toddler — whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson — beamed while sitting in front of a large floral arrangement that was shaped like a cat.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy