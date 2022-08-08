Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Who Claim She Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Photo — See The Pic
Chrissy Teigen is once again being targeted by social media trolls. On Sunday, August 7, the pregnant model shared a sweet photo of herself and son Miles, 4, clad in life jackets aboard a boat, but haters took to the comments section to take aim at her appearance."Something is soooo different about her," one fan wrote. "Still beautiful but so different." Echoed another, "Is that really you?"As usual, the cookbook author hit back at the negativity, writing, "You guys are somethin." She also replied to another person who made a note about her smile, to which she responded, "I've had...
Chrissy Teigen calls out fan who didn’t ‘recognize’ her in new photo
Chrissy Teigen called out a fan who didn’t “recognize” her in a new photo posted to Instagram. “I’ve had these teeth for like 10 years,” the cookbook author responded Sunday, referencing her veneers. In a follow-up comment, Teigen added, “You guys are somethin” when a separate fan asked why she is always “changing” her face. The comments came alongside an adorable photo of Teigen, 36, enjoying a boat ride with her son Miles lying on top of her. “keeping up with this one somehow,” she captioned the snap. Despite the critical commentary from her followers, the Cravings founder glowed in the image, likely because...
I gave birth to my baby in the same room where I had a stillbirth. This is what I want Chrissy Teigen to know about birth after loss.
The author shares what it's like to give birth after a stillbirth, following the news that Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again after losing Jack in 2020.
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Kelly Clarkson Just Received The Worst News About Her Lawsuit With Former Father-In-Law's Company: ‘Could Drag On For Another Year'
It’s been nearly five months since Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock was settled, and yet she’s still facing legal disputes connected to her ex-husband. According to a recent article published by The Sun, the 40-year-old singer “is still going through the courts after her...
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Ultrasound Photo 1 Week After Announcing Pregnancy
Baby on board! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen showed off her sense of humor while sharing the first ultrasound photo of her and John Legend’s rainbow baby. “Me hearing the FBI raided Mar a Lago,” the 36-year-old star captioned the black-and-white Instagram Story image of her unborn child on Monday, August 8. The photo showed Teigen’s baby […]
Chrissy Teigen announces third pregnancy with John Legend: ‘Everything is perfect’
Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting their third child.“We have another one on the way,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”The couple, who have been married for nine years, already share two children, Luna and Miles.Teigen also revealed that she’s been hesitant to announce the pregnancy after she suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman’s life saved by rubber ‘slider’ sandals after getting electrocutedIllusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir PutinLove Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals charity ambitions for post-Islander life
See Chrissy Teigen’s Growing Baby Bump With All of Her Pregnancy Photos She’s Shared
Expanding their family. Chrissy Teigen is pregnant and expecting a rainbow baby with husband John Legend nearly two years after losing son Jack. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” the expectant mom shared via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, alongside a photo of herself in black mesh underwear as she showed off her growing bump. “Joy has filled our home and hearts again.”
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
John Legend shares sweet reaction to wife Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy
John Legend has shown his love for wife Chrissy Teigen after the model announced that they are expecting another child together.On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old singer shared a screenshot of Teigen’s pregnancy announcement, which was originally posted on her own Instagram. In the image, the 36-year-old model is seen wearing a black crop top and lace underwear while showing off her belly bump.Legend kept the caption of his post short and sweet with three red heart emojis.In the comments of the post, fans and friends have expressed how happy they are for the Grammy Award winner, who also...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
John Legend Reflects on Chrissy Teigen's "Really Powerful" Decision to Publicly Share Pregnancy Loss
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are an inspiration to many. Nearly two years after the couple announced that they lost their son Jack when the model was just 20 weeks pregnant, the "All of Me" singer got candid about why his wife made the tough decision to share the heartbreaking news publicly.
ETOnline.com
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Will 'Always Feel That Loss' of Son Jack Amid Pregnancy News
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have found joy in a new pregnancy, but will never forget about their devastating loss. The couple announced last week that they are expecting a rainbow baby two years after their son, Jack, was stillborn at 20 weeks gestation. Legend is reflecting on that heartbreaking...
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
Chrissy Teigen hits back at trolls who say they ‘don’t recognise her’ after pregnancy announcement
Chrissy Teigen is hitting back at social media trolls criticising her appearance, just days after the model announced she is pregnant.Teigen, 36, shared a smiling picture of herself with her son Miles to Instagram on 7 August. In the sweet image, the pair are seen enjoying a boat ride as the cookbook author cuddles her four-year-old son. She captioned the post: “Keeping up with this one somehow”.However, what social media users seemed to comment on more was Teigen’s appearance in the recent snap. But in true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she called out the critics who claimed she is always...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
AOL Corp
Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute to True After Welcoming Baby Boy
True time! Two days after Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child, she has returned to social media to dote over her daughter. ,” the Good American cofounder, 38, captioned a Sunday, August 7, Instagram snap of True, 4, smiling in the kitchen. The toddler — whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson — beamed while sitting in front of a large floral arrangement that was shaped like a cat.
