Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
Section of Route 322 dedicated to memory of late Commissioner Bill Ames
A stretch of U.S. Route 322 from County Line Lane to State Route 117 in Campbelltown is now the Commissioner William E. Ames Memorial Highway, honoring the Lebanon County commissioner who died on Dec. 28, 2021 from complications related to COVID-19. Ames, a Republican, was first elected commissioner in 2011...
Cumberland County log home with ‘car-lovers’ garage for $2 million: Cool Spaces
This custom-built log home was a labor of love for the couple who built it. The connection they had to the home is etched on one of the exterior logs - a cornerstone of sorts - tucked around the back side of home by the garage. It reads, “Built by James & Nancy Gutshall ‘1989′.”
Charlene K. ((Fox)) Hall (1956-2022)
Charlene K. Hall, 65, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sunday, December 2, 1956, to the late Pierce W. Fox and Pauline M. Fox nee Sonnen in Lebanon. She was involved with the Red Rose Pony Club and loved her dogs,...
National employment firm opens in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A national employment company is opening a new office in Cumberland County. Pro Logistix unveiled its office space on Wednesday. This includes the first virtual reality forklift simulator in the state. The company hopes the simulator will attract potential employees and help offset a labor shortage affecting the supply chain.
‘Almost a suburb’: Hershey’s West End development of homes, businesses underway
Driving east along Route 322 toward Hershey, it’s hard to miss a wide swath of rolling farmland where bulldozers are at work creating a new mixed-use development. Hershey West End, the largest development in recent memory in Derry Township, is poised over the next decade to bring more growth to the central Pennsylvania tourist town.
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
It’s your chance to live like an industrial tycoon at Annville’s Millard Mansion
When it was built, it was said to be one of the most elaborate and expensive homes ever constructed in the entire Lebanon Valley. The stately Millard Mansion sits at the entrance to the Pennsy Supply quarry in Annville, from whence lime has been mined in prodigious quantities since the late 1880s. The quarry was taken over by Jacob Millard at the turn of the century and remained in control by the scions of that early Lebanon industrial family which still gives its name to Millardsville in the eastern part of the county.
Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
Gettysburg Borough expresses trash frustrations to WM
Members of the Gettysburg Borough Council told representatives of its trash removal contractor WM on Monday evening that the company was not fulfilling its contract with the borough and that they were considering moving on with a new bid for services. The borough said WM had failed to provide receptacles...
One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
Pa. EMS agency trying to pick up the pieces after shutdown, police search
DOUGLASS, Pa. — Prior to questions being raised about Gilbertsville Ambulance's finances and its longtime chief being fired, the agency was in the midst of asking the township for $100,000 in funding. This and other aspects of the crisis with which the ambulance company is now struggling were aired...
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/8/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
