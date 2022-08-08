ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City

Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Charlene K. ((Fox)) Hall (1956-2022)

Charlene K. Hall, 65, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sunday, December 2, 1956, to the late Pierce W. Fox and Pauline M. Fox nee Sonnen in Lebanon. She was involved with the Red Rose Pony Club and loved her dogs,...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

National employment firm opens in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A national employment company is opening a new office in Cumberland County. Pro Logistix unveiled its office space on Wednesday. This includes the first virtual reality forklift simulator in the state. The company hopes the simulator will attract potential employees and help offset a labor shortage affecting the supply chain.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

It’s your chance to live like an industrial tycoon at Annville’s Millard Mansion

When it was built, it was said to be one of the most elaborate and expensive homes ever constructed in the entire Lebanon Valley. The stately Millard Mansion sits at the entrance to the Pennsy Supply quarry in Annville, from whence lime has been mined in prodigious quantities since the late 1880s. The quarry was taken over by Jacob Millard at the turn of the century and remained in control by the scions of that early Lebanon industrial family which still gives its name to Millardsville in the eastern part of the county.
ANNVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Rockville Bridge, Susquehanna Township

Susquehanna Township (WHTM) Stretching across the Susquehanna River, a few miles north of Harrisburg, is an engineering marvel-the Rockville Bridge. It has 48 stone arches, each 70 feet from base to base. Its total length is 3820 feet. It is the longest stone masonry arch railroad bridge in the world-and the third railroad bridge erected at this site.
HARRISBURG, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/8/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction Work...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

