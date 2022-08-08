Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
KTSA
Man beat up and shot, refuses to cooperate with San Antonio Police
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a man remains tight lipped after they found him beaten and shot at a home on the South side. KSAT-12 reports officers were called to the 800 block of West Theo Avenue at around 2:30 A.M. Wednesday where they found the victim.
KSAT 12
Police have similar questions about separate incidents: 1 shooting, 1 stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have similar questions regarding two separate incidents early Wednesday that left two men wounded. In one case, officers found a man who had been beaten and shot in the leg outside a home in the 800 block of W. Theo. They were answering...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
KSAT 12
Man shot in leg uncooperative with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a 28-year-old South Side man was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of West Theo Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street and Interstate 35 after receiving word of a man wounded.
KSAT 12
Third arrest made in robbery at Southtown-area motel
SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in the aggravated robbery of two people at a Southtown-area hotel in May. Mark Cruz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $100,000.
KTSA
Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
San Antonio TikTok captures 3-day police standoff
What is the 'SQUAT TEAM' and why is there a Minion on it?
KSAT 12
Trial begins for man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman back in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Opening statements were heard Wednesday morning as the trial began for a man accused of dismembering a woman back in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Nicole Perry. According to the indictment, on Nov. 19 Castillo allegedly killed Perry...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man who disappeared from North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 35-year-old man who disappeared from the North Side last week. Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive, not far from Callaghan and Stonehaven roads. He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet,...
KSAT 12
Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man inside East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside an East Side apartment early Monday morning. Officers initially were responding to a call around 1 a.m. for a cutting in progress in the 1300 block of Lamar Street.
Alamo Heights Police warn about burglars targeting elderly. Here's how they gain entrance to homes.
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Heights Police Department is warning elderly residents to be cautious of a man knocking on doors and soliciting tree trimming services. Police say the man and two other suspects burglarize homes once allowed entrance to the backyard. The suspect is described as being 6...
KSAT 12
Have you seen her? Bexar County deputies searching for woman who disappeared 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a 38-year-old woman has entered day three and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday. She has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder, has green eyes and blonde hair.
KSAT 12
‘This is the way it’s going to be’: Man arrested after stealing more than $400 worth of beer, threatening store employee
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say stole more than $400 worth of beer and threatened a convenience store employee with a handgun. Hector Del Rio, 42, is charged with aggravated robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on June 26 Del Rio entered...
KSAT 12
The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories
It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
KSAT 12
Missing 73-year-old woman found safe
SAN ANTONIO – Update: Frances “Frankie” Bowling, who disappeared last week, has been found safe, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Original: San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last...
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
KTSA
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
