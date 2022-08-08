SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.

