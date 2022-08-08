‘Hard Knocks: The Detroit Lions’ Trailer Shows NFL Team Prepping For Football Season As Jared Goff Enters Second Year As QB

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
What LB Roquan Smith Saga Means for Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears linebacker has requested to be traded.
Hard Knocks 2022: How can I watch Detroit Lions training camp series?
SPORTS reality blockbuster Hard Knocks is back for another season starting TONIGHT. The NFL and HBO announced that the series will chronicle the Detroit Lions training camp this year. And the iconic show is back on screens tonight in the build-up to the 2022 season. How can I watch Hard...
Best storylines for 2022 Hard Knocks Detroit Lions edition
It’s that time again. With NFL training camps underway, HBO’s Hard Knocks is on the scene, capturing all the moments
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lions’ Jamaal Williams ‘Hard Knocks’ Clip Goes Viral And May Pump You
This is almost too good for the Lions. When you've been down as long as the Lions have been, this is almost like they're being set up for a big fall. But all pieces are falling into place, and if desire and emotion was all it took to win on Sunday in the NFL, then the Leos would have things locked up right now.
Lions QB Jared Goff isn't worried about being 'Mr. Perfect.' Here are his goals for 2022
Dan Campbell had simple advice for Jared Goff after the Detroit Lions acquired the quarterback in March 2021. Goff, the No. 1 selection in the 2016 NFL draft, was traded by the Los Angeles Rams for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, a move that also gave the Lions two future first-round picks. Once nicknamed "Mr. Perfect" during his playing career at California, Goff packed his bags and left behind the state he'd called home his entire life.
Lions Will Play Starters against Atlanta Falcons
Dan Campbell reveals how long the starters will play against the Atlanta Falcons.
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams delivers passionate speech to teammates using last season as motivation
There is no doubt last season was a hard one for the Detroit Lions, continuing the streak of consecutive rough seasons. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016. The last time they won a playoff game was in 1991.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Lions lose 4th player to retirement this summer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie offensive tackle Zein Obeid has retired, the fourth player to end his career with the team in two months. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Kendall Lamm was signed to fill Obeid’s roster spot. The 30-year-old Lamm has started 28 of 86 NFL games with Houston, Cleveland and Tennessee. Obeid, who played at Ferris State, was an undrafted rookie as were recent retirees Jermaine Waller, a defensive back from Virginia Tech, and Corey Sutton, a former Appalachian State receiver. Defensive tackle John Penisini retired in late July after starting 12 games as a sixth-round pick in 2020 and playing in 16 games as a reserve last year.
Comments / 0