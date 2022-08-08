ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘Hard Knocks: The Detroit Lions’ Trailer Shows NFL Team Prepping For Football Season As Jared Goff Enters Second Year As QB

 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
The Detroit Free Press

Lions QB Jared Goff isn't worried about being 'Mr. Perfect.' Here are his goals for 2022

Dan Campbell had simple advice for Jared Goff after the Detroit Lions acquired the quarterback in March 2021. Goff, the No. 1 selection in the 2016 NFL draft, was traded by the Los Angeles Rams for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, a move that also gave the Lions two future first-round picks. Once nicknamed "Mr. Perfect" during his playing career at California, Goff packed his bags and left behind the state he'd called home his entire life.
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
The Associated Press

Lions lose 4th player to retirement this summer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie offensive tackle Zein Obeid has retired, the fourth player to end his career with the team in two months. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Kendall Lamm was signed to fill Obeid’s roster spot. The 30-year-old Lamm has started 28 of 86 NFL games with Houston, Cleveland and Tennessee. Obeid, who played at Ferris State, was an undrafted rookie as were recent retirees Jermaine Waller, a defensive back from Virginia Tech, and Corey Sutton, a former Appalachian State receiver. Defensive tackle John Penisini retired in late July after starting 12 games as a sixth-round pick in 2020 and playing in 16 games as a reserve last year.
DETROIT, MI

