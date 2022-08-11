ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon PS5 restock sold out — where to find inventory next

By Rory Mellon
 12 hours ago

Update: Another batch of invites went out on August 11 for an invite-only PS5 restock . If you didn't get an invite, you can sign up for future Amazon invites via the PS5 listing page on Amazon .

Amazon has confirmed it will be holding a PS5 restock later today (Monday, August 8). This will be the retailer's first drop of Sony’s flagship gaming console in several weeks. And even better: you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to order to secure a PS5 in this restock.

News of this restock comes via Amazon’s own PS5 listing page which has been updated to include a note that reads: “Next wave of invites will be sent on 8/8/2022 to qualifying customers.” Often Amazon restocks are shrouded in mystery, so it’s refreshing to get confirmation directly from the retailer itself. While we don’t have a confirmed time, based on previous drops, we’d expect this Amazon PS5 restock to begin at around 1 p.m. ET.

Amazon PS5 restock (sign up for invites)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tyAZ_0h8tUgzA00

PS5: $499 @ Amazon
Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Avmqx_0h8tUgzA00

PS5 Disc w/ Horizon Forbidden West: $549 @ Amazon
This bundle includes the PS5 Disc console and Horizon Forbidden West. In our Horizon Forbidden West review , We called the Editor's Choice game an excellent sequel that delivers a thrilling open-world experience to fans of the original game. You can now register to buy this bundle. View Deal

It’s important to note that Amazon has now adopted an invitation system in order to distribute its PS5 stock. Amazon claims it has switched its restock process up in order "to ensure that as many genuine customers as possible can buy this high-demand item.” Essentially, you need to sign up ahead of time and then during a PS5 restock select customers will be invited to purchase a console via email.

There’s still time to register your interest to purchase a PS5 in today’s Amazon restock, but it’s important to note that Amazon doesn’t guarantee that every customer will receive an invite. But, as signing up doesn’t cost anything and only takes a few seconds, it’s well worth doing if you’re in the market for a brand new next-gen console.

If you are one of the lucky ones chosen, you’ll get an email with a link that’s valid for 72 hours. You’ll need to complete your purchase within this window, otherwise, you will lose your access to the restock. It’s also worth noting that Amazon is only taking registrations on the PS5 Disc console (either standalone or bundled with Horizon Forbidden West ), there is currently no way to register to buy a PS5 Digital console.

If you don’t manage to score an invitation to this Amazon drop today, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest restock information and covers every major retailer. We can’t guarantee it’ll get you a PS5 console, but it’ll certainly make the task of scoring one a whole lot easier.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

