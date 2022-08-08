Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
Ham, egg, and cheese breakfast taco
Today, I used soft shell flour tortillas to make a yummy breakfast in a snap. For this recipe, I cubed a cooked ham steak, diced an onion, and scrambled a few eggs, added some shredded cheese, and spices. Then I took spoonfuls of the mixture and filled the flour tortillas with it.
12 Plant-Based Dinner Recipes That Are High in Protein
These plant-based dinner recipes are so high in protein you won't miss the meat. Try plant-based dinner recipes like Mac and Cheese, Vegan Chili and Taco Salad.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Healthy Recipe: Summer Garden Salad
This cool crunchy garden salad is exactly the ticket to get through the heat of summer. In no time at all, these humble garden cucumbers and colorful peppers transform into a divinely crunchy, festive-looking dish bursting with summer flavor. It’s perfect alongside Curried Chickpea Patties or Dill & Mint Marinated Salmon.
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
From pilaf to pudding: six winter-friendly ways with rice
Australians eat about 300,000 tonnes – or 12 kg of rice for each person – each year. Given its long shelf life, low cost (as little as $1.40 for a kg in supermarkets), and the fact that it is flexible enough to use in sweet or savoury dishes from hundreds of cuisines, this is hardly a surprise.
Bon Appétit
Pork Tenderloin With Agrodolce Cherries
This dish is like that one friend who never takes more than five minutes to get ready but always looks chic and put-together. While pork tenderloin has many virtues (it’s a quick-cooking and relatively inexpensive lean protein), it often needs some help in the flavor department. We sear the pork first to get a golden brown crust, then add a sweet-meets-sour mix of red wine vinegar and honey to deglaze the pan. While the pork rests fresh cherries have their turn in the pan, giving up their juices, which reduce to a syrupy sauce. Take advantage of cherry season while you can, but you can also substitute whole red grapes in the fall for a twist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dutch Oven Whole Wheat Bread Recipe
Have you ever wanted to bake your own whole wheat bread? Well you're in luck: This no-knead recipe requires only a few minutes of hands-on work. Instead of endlessly kneading or getting out your clunky stand mixer, you can simply stir the ingredients together and let the dough sit. It can be prepped the night before, allowing the loaf to rise overnight. After only 40 minutes in the oven, you will have fresh whole wheat bread.
US News and World Report
Shrinking U.S. Cattle Herd Signals More Pain From High Beef Prices
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. consumers grappling with soaring inflation face more pain from high beef prices as ranchers are reducing their cattle herds due to drought and lofty feed costs, a decision that will tighten livestock supplies for years, economists said. The decline in cattle numbers, combined with stiff costs...
A dietitian shared her recipe for a perfect chopped salad loaded with protein and healthy fats
Dietitian Sammi Brondo said that her chopped salad recipe includes hydrating foods like tomatoes and cucumbers and is packed with fiber and protein.
pawesome.net
Can Dogs Eat Bok Choy?
Dogs love food and can even gulp down the greens. Where does bok choy fall in terms of whether or not dogs can and should eat it?. Through this informative guide, you can learn more about feeding bok choy to dogs along with its benefits and risks. Can Dogs Eat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 best bread makers for delicious homemade loaves
Bread makers can save you huge amount of money – not just because the cost of the ingredients is much less than the shop-bought stuff, but because programmes such as fast-bake settings allow you to whip up a loaf in 60 minutes. That means no dashing to that (very expensive) corner shop for emergency bread when supplies run low. They’re great for your health, too – if you’re familiar with the ingredients lists on processed bread, you’ll be shocked at how little salt you need when you make your own.The number of programmes on a bread maker is important –...
One Green Planet
Cherry Tomato & Artichoke Pasta [Vegan]
Pasta of choice ( I used whole wheat spaghetti). 1 cup of marinated artichokes (one 285 gr. jar), drained, rinsed and sliced in two or quarters. 1-2 tbsps cashew cream or cream of choice * see note. 1/4 to 1/2 cup preserved pasta water. Salt & pepper, to taste. topping...
Bon Appétit
Apple and Honey Rice Kugel
Rice kugel, popular in Lithuania and parts of Poland, converges beautifully with rice puddings of the American South. In his latest book, Koshersoul, Michael W. Twitty explores and celebrates similarities between the people and foods of the Jewish and African diasporas. This apple butter rice kugel, glistening with honey, is adapted from a peach version that appears in the book. Use freshly cooked and cooled rice, or leftovers from last night’s dinner. If you don’t like raisins in your rice pudding or kugel, use chopped dried apricots instead, or skip them altogether. The kugel is best eaten warm when it’s still faintly custardy in the center.
Can You Get Enough Vitamin A From Eating Sweet Potatoes?
Potatoes and sweet potatoes bring different things to the table when it comes to nutrition and taste. And one of them may provide all the vitamin A you need.
thepioneerwoman.com
Beef Enchiladas
Filled with tasty ground beef and tucked into a casserole underneath a blanket of cheese and sauce, these easy beef enchiladas make a hearty and satisfying weeknight supper. Inspired by Ree Drummond's family recipe for enchiladas, this easy version speeds things up to get dinner on the table in a snap. Fans of chicken enchiladas will love this hearty beef version, which is the perfect dish for Taco Tuesday!
therecipecritic.com
Grilled Honey Soy Mushroom Skewers
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These vegan kabobs are the most delicious side dish that you MUST try! These grilled honey soy mushroom skewers are the perfect side dish for any entree, and you won’t be able to stop at just one!
marthastewart.com
Microgreens Are Small in Size but Big on Flavor and Nutrition—Here's How to Use Them in Your Cooking
They seem to be ubiquitous in trendy restaurants these days, but what are microgreens? Think of them like the shoots of salad vegetables picked after the first few leaves have developed, says chef François Payard. Microgreens is a marketing term used to describe a growing category of young, tender, edible varieties of vegetables and herbs. Micro broccoli, micro wasabi mustard, micro kale, and micro watercress are all common varieties of microgreens. They're larger than sprouts and smaller than baby vegetables. Microgreens can be grown indoors in very shallow soil. In fact, many home chefs and professionals may take to tending and harvesting a windowsill microgreen garden themselves for peak freshness.
Potato Bread Is Healthier Than You Might Think
Many types of bread are out there, making it hard to choose just one. Croissants, focaccia, and the famous sourdough are all delicious and unique in their own way. But, for nutrition reasons, some may choose a bread richer in fiber, a gluten-friendly option, or even cut bread from their diet because they might perceive it as unhealthy or full of chemicals. However, it's recommended to consume bread in moderation, better if it is whole wheat or sprouted, to have a balanced diet (via Healthline).
Comments / 0