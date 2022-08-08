ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Coal Township Crash Sends Two to Hospital

RANSHAW — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday night in Coal Township, Northumberland County. The News Item quotes Coal Township Police saying 32-year-old Sarah Hepler of Bloomsburg, was in a Northumberland County Children and Youth Services vehicle at the stop sign at the off ramp of Route 61 and Route 901 at 6 p.m. when she attempted to cross Route 901 to Main Street.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Jonestown, PA
Jonestown, PA
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
LITITZ, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Picked Up on 3 Separate Warrants for Open Lewdness Involving a Minor, Fleeing Police, and Aggravated Assault of a Parole Officer

A Saint Clair man is behind bars after being taken into custody on Tuesday for 3 separate warrants that included a slew of charges including open lewdness involving a minor, fleeing police, and aggravated assault of a parole officer. Stephen Kubeika, 34, of Saint Clair was taken into custody in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Blotter#Criminal Mischief#Traffic Violations#Chevrolet#Ford#Nissan Frontier#Cra
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Major Road In Lititz: Police

A tractor-trailer crash closed a major thoroughfare in Lititz on Tuesday, August 9, police say. The crash happened on West Lincoln Avenue between South Walnut Street and Arrowhead Drive, according to a release by the police. The tractor-trailer pulled down utility lines and poles, the release explains. Power has been...
LITITZ, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Minor charged with threatening mother with knife

Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy