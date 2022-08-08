Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Coal Township Crash Sends Two to Hospital
RANSHAW — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday night in Coal Township, Northumberland County. The News Item quotes Coal Township Police saying 32-year-old Sarah Hepler of Bloomsburg, was in a Northumberland County Children and Youth Services vehicle at the stop sign at the off ramp of Route 61 and Route 901 at 6 p.m. when she attempted to cross Route 901 to Main Street.
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials
The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner
A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
Enraged PA Women Jump On Chipotle Counter Throwing Things Over 'Incorrect Order': Police
We've all had a takeaway order go awry and sure it's frustrating, but two central Pennsylvania women decided to confront workers over it, police say. Camp Hill police were called to "a disturbance" at the Chipotle restaurant at 3216 Trindle Road around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, according to a release by the department.
Police searching for man accused of exposing himself at Lancaster County garden shop
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a man accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a garden shop in Lancaster County. The incident allegedly occurred at Esbenshade's Garden Center located at East 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township on July 22 around 6:40 p.m.
Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Picked Up on 3 Separate Warrants for Open Lewdness Involving a Minor, Fleeing Police, and Aggravated Assault of a Parole Officer
A Saint Clair man is behind bars after being taken into custody on Tuesday for 3 separate warrants that included a slew of charges including open lewdness involving a minor, fleeing police, and aggravated assault of a parole officer. Stephen Kubeika, 34, of Saint Clair was taken into custody in...
Northern Lancaster County Police investigating lumber stolen from a school
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a theft of lumber on July 28 at the Lititz Christian School on West Lincoln Avenue in Lancaster County. Police responded to a report on Aug. 7 that a large wall of constructed lumber, which was used as...
WGAL
Autopsies completed on man, woman who died under suspicious circumstances in York
YORK, Pa. — The York County coroner says autopsies have been completed ontwo people who died under suspicious circumstances in York. The coroner said she is awaiting toxicology results before giving an update. Police said they responded around 7 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 600 block of...
Man dies after being shot by police during arrest
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by police during an arrest in Luzerne County. Police say it happened in Hazle Township at the 22nd Street Auto Sales Center just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to a release from state police, members of the U.S....
Swatara Police Searching For Dirt Bike Rider
HARRISBURG, PA- The Swatara Township Police is asking for the public’s help in the identification...
Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Major Road In Lititz: Police
A tractor-trailer crash closed a major thoroughfare in Lititz on Tuesday, August 9, police say. The crash happened on West Lincoln Avenue between South Walnut Street and Arrowhead Drive, according to a release by the police. The tractor-trailer pulled down utility lines and poles, the release explains. Power has been...
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
Minor charged with threatening mother with knife
Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
Teen worker dies after incident involving wood chipper, authorities say. ID released. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The teenager who died after an accident on Tuesday afternoon involving a commercial wood chipper has been identified was Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Bedocs was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township after the 1:39 p.m. incident...
phl17.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
