RANSHAW — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday night in Coal Township, Northumberland County. The News Item quotes Coal Township Police saying 32-year-old Sarah Hepler of Bloomsburg, was in a Northumberland County Children and Youth Services vehicle at the stop sign at the off ramp of Route 61 and Route 901 at 6 p.m. when she attempted to cross Route 901 to Main Street.

COAL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO