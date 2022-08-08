Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Suspect in custody for 14 break-ins across Suffolk County
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say
Police are searching for a missing woman from Seaford who was reported missing early this morning. According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda CRV with New York registration HNU1950.
Police: Man stabs 2 people in Lindenhurst; crashes stolen car
Police: 83-year-old man killed in Coram crash
longisland.com
Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
Attacker stabs man, woman; flees in stolen vehicle: LI police
Man accused of burglarizing 14 Suffolk businesses faces a judge
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store
Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
LI officials launch investigation after body recovered
Officials launched an investigation after a body was found floating in Broad Channel on Long Island Tuesday evening, according to Nassau Homicide Squad detectives.
Loaded Handgun Discovered During Traffic Stop In Roosevelt, Police Say
A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Roosevelt at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Nassau County Police Department said. Officers saw an eastbound 2017 Infiniti Q60 on Frederick Avenue fail to...
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
ALERT CENTER: 8 sought in robbery at Uniondale Walmart
According to detectives, police responded to the location at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.
Cops: Oven explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton injures one
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for using stolen credit card in Port Jefferson
Police: Officer injured after highway patrol car hit by truck on LIE
1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton
ALERT CENTER: 3 people wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Centereach
Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove
Man Arrested for More Than a Dozen Commercial Burglaries
Man’s Body Washes Up in Sag Harbor Cove, Police Looking for Help Identifying Him
