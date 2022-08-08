ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

News 12

ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say

Police are searching for a missing woman from Seaford who was reported missing early this morning. According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda CRV with New York registration HNU1950.
SEAFORD, NY
Riverhead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Riverhead, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Attacker stabs man, woman; flees in stolen vehicle: LI police

LINDENHURST, NY (PIX11) — A 36-year-old attacker stabbed a woman and a man in Lindenhurst multiple times on Wednesday afternoon, police said. He attacked the woman, 36, and the man, 37, around 1:20 p.m., then stole a vehicle and fled the scene, officials said. He was involved in a crash in the stolen vehicle shortly […]
LINDENHURST, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store

Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
ISLANDIA, NY
#Riverhead Police
PIX11

Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton

One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building. The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton,...
CALVERTON, NY
News 12

Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove

A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for More Than a Dozen Commercial Burglaries

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Kings Park man for burglarizing more than a dozen businesses throughout the county since May. Robert Porter was sitting in an abandoned vehicle on First Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 4 a.m. when Third Precinct Anti-Crime Officers Jeremy Reichling and John Tighe observed him in possession of cocaine.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
