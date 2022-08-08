Read full article on original website
Largest enrollment ever expected in Christian County this school year
Summer is officially over for Christian County students. The district opened its doors Wednesday morning for the first day of school.
whopam.com
Todd County schools begin new year Wednesday
The first day of school in Todd County is Wednesday and many students should find safer buildings and new options available to them. In an interview with WHOP News, Superintendent Mark Thomas says in addition to a partnership with the Todd County Sheriff’s Office and Elkton Police Department that has a school resource officer assigned to each building, there are also additional safety upgrades in their schools.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Schools Welcoming Staff Back
The Christian County School District is welcoming teachers and staff back with special activities at Christian County Middle School Monday. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says this is the first time in two years they will bring all staff together before the start of school. He says classes begin at the usual...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County’s ‘Gala Of Tables’ Draws Massive Crowd
The 2022 Trigg County Schools Gala of Tables offered its usual pomp and circumstance Monday morning at the cafeteria: neat decorations, a delicious breakfast, a proud superintendent in third-year veteran Bill Thorpe, and a host of new and returning employees being welcomed to the district. But at the heart of...
theloganjournal.com
Russellville Schools announce revised COVID rules
The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..
14news.com
School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
whvoradio.com
Voting Centers Lead Packed Christian Fiscal Court Agenda
Following nearly an hour of discussion regarding the passionate and important subject, the Christian County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a special-called meeting set for 11 o’clock Friday morning — in order to potentially act and approve on more voting machines, the possible return to 31 voting precincts and the increase of poll-worker pay for the county from $200 to $300.The special session will follow any action taken during what will now be a Friday special session of the Christian County Board of Elections.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Ham Festival Announces Headlining Music Act
With the annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival two months away, organizers have begun to announce the entertainment that will headline the weekend in downtown Cadiz. According to a post on the Ham Festival’s Facebook page, Rubiks Groove will be the headlining act on Saturday night at a yet-to-be-announced location in downtown Cadiz.
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
whvoradio.com
Men2Be Celebrates Leaders At 2nd Annual Gala
A Night with the Stars Saturday will provide dozens of boys the chance to experience new and life-changing events. Men2Be hosted its Second Annual Gala at the Bruce with hundreds gathered to celebrate a successful second year. Organizer LaDessa Lewis tells the News Edge the Gala raised an estimated $50,000.
whvoradio.com
Newcom Reports Marion Water Crisis ‘Improving’ Daily
In the words of Perry Newcom, things are “definitely getting better” in Marion. Crittenden County’s judge-executive gave a poignant update during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District conclave, in which the long-time leader thanked PADD members for spending the last few weeks donating time — and water — to the cause.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
KFVS12
More than 4,500 attend Mayfield tornado relief concert
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 4,500 people attended the tornado relief concert at the Mayfield-Graves County Back to School Bash to benefit Mayfield and Graves County. The tornado relief concert was sponsored by KentuckyCare and held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. According to a release, Drew Taylor, Cory Michael...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County Softball Banquet
The Christian County softball team celebrated the 2022 season Monday evening with their annual banquet. The Lady Colonels finished as regional runner-up, losing a tough one-run decision to Henderson County in the regional title game. YSE was there for the evening and got these pics. Take a look. Christian County...
whvoradio.com
Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case
The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
wpsdlocal6.com
God's Pit Crew building 3 houses at once for tornado victims, responding to eastern KY flooding
DANVILLE, VA — God's Pit Crew volunteers got to work rebuilding three homes at once on Monday, all for families who lost everything in the December 10th tornado. On top of that, their Immediate Response Team is deploying to Eastern Kentucky to assist flood survivors. According to a release...
z975.com
Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville
There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
whvoradio.com
Judge White To Hear Stinson Murder Case
During Wednesday’s Trigg County Circuit Court session, it was revealed that Judge Natalie White will be hearing the case of Landon Stinson — charged with the double murder of 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson, lodged in Christian County Jail on a $2 million...
