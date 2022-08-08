The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..

RUSSELLVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO