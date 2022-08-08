Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
What makes school nurses special? The Trumbull Health Department wants to know
TRUMBULL — Susan Jacozzi knows that school nurses as a group can often go unacknowledged. That’s part of why the Trumbull Health Department, for whom Jacozzi works as a health educator, has launched a poster contest aiming at giving school nurses their due. The contest asks children in...
Register Citizen
Norwalk pushes for vaccinations after pandemic decline
NORWALK — Whether it’s an MMR shot or the COVID-19 or the HPV vaccines, the city’s health department wants everyone up to date on all recommended immunizations. Norwalk’s public health officials are promoting the benefits of vaccines as part of National Immunization Awareness Month. The recommendation to vaccinate extends beyond children entering school who are required to immunize against nearly a dozen diseases, but also to pregnant women who can pass on protection to their babies and teenagers “who can ensure a healthy future,” according to the health department.
Register Citizen
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
Register Citizen
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Register Citizen
2 children hospitalized after playing with mercury in New Britain home, officials say
NEW BRITAIN — Two children were hospitalized Tuesday after they played with mercury, leading to the discovery of unsafe levels of the chemical element inside the home and it being condemned, officials said. Will Healey, a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the agency...
Register Citizen
Chabad Lubavitch of Greenwich submits new plans, looks to reconfigure facilities, move playground
GREENWICH — Chabad Lubavitch of Greenwich is looking to expand its interior learning space and make its facilities in central Greenwich more “efficient.”. Under an application recently submitted to the Planning & Zoning Commission, the non-profit religious and educational organization would add a kindergarten classroom to the second floor. The students are currently instructed on the first floor and lower level. Storage space would be placed on the third floor, under the application. Both upper floors are currently used as residential space.
Register Citizen
Plans for Norwalk private school denied due to traffic concerns
NORWALK — Six months after applying with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, plans for a private kindergarten through 12th grade school were rejected last week. However, the plan was denied in a 4-to-3 vote during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioners Mike Mushak, Galen Wells, Richard Roina and Darius Williams voted against approving the school application while commissioners Jacquen Jordan-Byron, Tammy Langalis and chair Louis Schulman voted in favor of the plan.
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
Register Citizen
Greenwich names interim assistant principals at New Lebanon, Western Middle schools
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment of two interim assistant principals, continuing a string of hiring decisions prior to the school year’s start. Jenna Mazzilli, a former New Lebanon School educator, is returning to the school as interim assistant principal, effective Tuesday. Erin Montague will serve...
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Register Citizen
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
Register Citizen
East Hampton engineer switches careers during pandemic to mine arcade industry ‘explosion’
EAST HAMPTON — A local businessman, whose love for pinball and other arcade machines spans two decades, has used the public health crisis to transform his passion into a full-time venture as his own boss. Brian Joy, a 46-year-old father who three years ago moved into town, is demonstrating...
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
Register Citizen
Derby struggles to fill key roles in City Hall
DERBY — The city has several open staff positions from fire marshal to an economic development assistant director. The jobs offer good salaries and benefits. But how many people have actually applied for them?. According to Mayor Rich Dziekan, not many. “It’s very tough and I’ve been on the...
Register Citizen
Folklore in Madison: a mix of the beach, dried florals and locally-grown fresh blooms
MADISON — The minute visitors walk into Folklore Flower Co. on Boston Post Road they can experience the beachy vibe. Immediately to the left is the “Instagram corner” — a seaside setting for photos to post. There is the ocean blue surf board propped up in the corner, next to a framed poster that proclaims: “NOBODY OWNS THE BEACH.”
Register Citizen
Former Darien first selectman Jayme Stevenson wins GOP primary in 4th Congressional District
DARIEN — Jayme Stevenson, a former Darien first selectman, is the winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary for the 4th Congressional District. Stevenson earned the Republican Party’s endorsement at a convention this spring. But Michael Goldstein, a doctor, lawyer and Greenwich resident, forced a primary election against her by gathering signatures from GOP voters.
Register Citizen
Greenwich schools names new assistant principal at Parkway; educator moving from post in Stamford
GREENWICH — The new assistant principal named at Parkway School is an educator who worked as a teacher leader for student support in the Stamford public schools. The appointment of Matthew Cerruto to the post at Parkway is effective immediately, Greenwich Superintendent Toni Jones announced Monday. Cerruto replaces Cindy...
Register Citizen
Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today
NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
Register Citizen
State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality
KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
Register Citizen
Stratford weighs restricting pot dispensaries to just two stores
STRATFORD — State lawmakers recently eliminated the cap on the number of adult-use cannabis stores that can operate in a single city or town. But in Stratford, where local officials earlier this year opened the door to the recreational marijuana industry, residents are unlikely to encounter more than a couple dispensaries anytime soon.
