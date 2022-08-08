ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Norwalk pushes for vaccinations after pandemic decline

NORWALK — Whether it’s an MMR shot or the COVID-19 or the HPV vaccines, the city’s health department wants everyone up to date on all recommended immunizations. Norwalk’s public health officials are promoting the benefits of vaccines as part of National Immunization Awareness Month. The recommendation to vaccinate extends beyond children entering school who are required to immunize against nearly a dozen diseases, but also to pregnant women who can pass on protection to their babies and teenagers “who can ensure a healthy future,” according to the health department.
NORWALK, CT
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Chabad Lubavitch of Greenwich submits new plans, looks to reconfigure facilities, move playground

GREENWICH — Chabad Lubavitch of Greenwich is looking to expand its interior learning space and make its facilities in central Greenwich more “efficient.”. Under an application recently submitted to the Planning & Zoning Commission, the non-profit religious and educational organization would add a kindergarten classroom to the second floor. The students are currently instructed on the first floor and lower level. Storage space would be placed on the third floor, under the application. Both upper floors are currently used as residential space.
GREENWICH, CT
Plans for Norwalk private school denied due to traffic concerns

NORWALK — Six months after applying with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, plans for a private kindergarten through 12th grade school were rejected last week. However, the plan was denied in a 4-to-3 vote during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioners Mike Mushak, Galen Wells, Richard Roina and Darius Williams voted against approving the school application while commissioners Jacquen Jordan-Byron, Tammy Langalis and chair Louis Schulman voted in favor of the plan.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal

NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
WINDSOR, CT
Derby struggles to fill key roles in City Hall

DERBY — The city has several open staff positions from fire marshal to an economic development assistant director. The jobs offer good salaries and benefits. But how many people have actually applied for them?. According to Mayor Rich Dziekan, not many. “It’s very tough and I’ve been on the...
DERBY, CT
Folklore in Madison: a mix of the beach, dried florals and locally-grown fresh blooms

MADISON — The minute visitors walk into Folklore Flower Co. on Boston Post Road they can experience the beachy vibe. Immediately to the left is the “Instagram corner” — a seaside setting for photos to post. There is the ocean blue surf board propped up in the corner, next to a framed poster that proclaims: “NOBODY OWNS THE BEACH.”
MADISON, CT
Former Darien first selectman Jayme Stevenson wins GOP primary in 4th Congressional District

DARIEN — Jayme Stevenson, a former Darien first selectman, is the winner of Tuesday’s GOP primary for the 4th Congressional District. Stevenson earned the Republican Party’s endorsement at a convention this spring. But Michael Goldstein, a doctor, lawyer and Greenwich resident, forced a primary election against her by gathering signatures from GOP voters.
DARIEN, CT
Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today

NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality

KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Stratford weighs restricting pot dispensaries to just two stores

STRATFORD — State lawmakers recently eliminated the cap on the number of adult-use cannabis stores that can operate in a single city or town. But in Stratford, where local officials earlier this year opened the door to the recreational marijuana industry, residents are unlikely to encounter more than a couple dispensaries anytime soon.
STRATFORD, CT

