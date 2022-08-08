Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain possible, but cool weekend ahead
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will remain to the south of the New York and New Jersey region as milder temperatures will settle into the area. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Hot and humid, but cooling rain coming
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain offshore as a cold front will slowly make its way into the New York and New Jersey region from the west. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening for the tri-state area. Folks can expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions once again Tuesday afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid to upper 90s for inland areas, and in the upper 80s to near 90 for coastal spots.
pix11.com
Very hot, humid weather ahead
Expect extreme heat in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will cool some on Wednesday and are expected to stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.
SCORCHER: NYC area heat wave burns on ahead of heavy t-storms mid-week
A heat advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State—including New York City, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley and most of New Jersey—until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heat wave extended on Staten Island. Temperatures could feel like 101 degrees.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Oppressive heat and humidity across New York City will continue through the first two days of the workweek, according to local forecasters. The National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory, which took effect Saturday, through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values could reach 101 degrees...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year
And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
HEAT ALERT: Hot and humid start to workweek in NYC; strong storms possible
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat advisory will remain in effect for New York City through Tuesday night, as feel-like temperatures approach 100 tomorrow.
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carriage horse falls to the ground in Manhattan on hot summer day
A New York City carriage horse fell to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The horse fell and was temporarily unable to get up near the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Hot and steamy in NYC; strong storms possible this evening
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat advisory will remain in effect for New York City through tonight as the heat and humidity continue with potential thunderstorms later tonight.
HEAT ALERT: New Yorkers trying to stay cool in today's hot and humid conditions
The high temperatures continue in the city with a heat advisory issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
What to do if you spot a spotted lanternfly
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spotted lanternflies may seem harmless, but they pose a grave threat to trees and crops. Dr. Kelli Hoover, entomologist and expert from Penn State, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to inform New Yorkers on how to deal with spotted lanternflies. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boropark24.com
Night Sky Lights Up Behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge
When lightning and thunder struck the skies of southwest Brooklyn early Friday morning, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) photographer Marc A. Hermann captured the storm as it fell behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge. While standing on the Shore Road bike path in Bay Ridge, Hermann caught on film the lightning bolts...
pix11.com
Congestion pricing details released
Drivers entering the heart of New York City would pay an extra $9 to $23 as soon as the end of next year under the congestion pricing plan. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds...
pix11.com
Moose on the Loose: Mets World Series bound
PIX11's Marc Malusis predicts the New York Mets will be the 2022 World Series champions. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds to revitalize, save Hunts …. Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in...
restaurantclicks.com
A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC
New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
West Farms power outages forces residents from hot homes in steamy temps
Hundreds of residents in West Farms have not had power in their homes since Monday night due to several manhole fires in the area. With the high temperatures, some of them had no choice but to leave their hot homes.
Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snow-filled winter
There's nothing quite like it to disrupt the recent heat wave across the Capital Region– the Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast for 2022-2023, and it is not looking good.
Comments / 0