New York City, NY

pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain possible, but cool weekend ahead

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will remain to the south of the New York and New Jersey region as milder temperatures will settle into the area. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Hot and humid, but cooling rain coming

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain offshore as a cold front will slowly make its way into the New York and New Jersey region from the west. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening for the tri-state area. Folks can expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions once again Tuesday afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid to upper 90s for inland areas, and in the upper 80s to near 90 for coastal spots.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Very hot, humid weather ahead

Expect extreme heat in New York and New Jersey on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will cool some on Wednesday and are expected to stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year

And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What to do if you spot a spotted lanternfly

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spotted lanternflies may seem harmless, but they pose a grave threat to trees and crops. Dr. Kelli Hoover, entomologist and expert from Penn State, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to inform New Yorkers on how to deal with spotted lanternflies. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Night Sky Lights Up Behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge

When lightning and thunder struck the skies of southwest Brooklyn early Friday morning, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) photographer Marc A. Hermann captured the storm as it fell behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge. While standing on the Shore Road bike path in Bay Ridge, Hermann caught on film the lightning bolts...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Congestion pricing details released

Drivers entering the heart of New York City would pay an extra $9 to $23 as soon as the end of next year under the congestion pricing plan. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Moose on the Loose: Mets World Series bound

PIX11's Marc Malusis predicts the New York Mets will be the 2022 World Series champions. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds to revitalize, save Hunts …. Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in...
QUEENS, NY
restaurantclicks.com

A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC

New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

