NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain offshore as a cold front will slowly make its way into the New York and New Jersey region from the west. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening for the tri-state area. Folks can expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions once again Tuesday afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid to upper 90s for inland areas, and in the upper 80s to near 90 for coastal spots.

