For the entire month of August, Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is offering 1/2 off adoption fees for some animals! Most of them have been with Kind Keeper for an extended period of time and desperately need homes. Each one of them is truly special and deserving of a forever home! To view the animals that fall under the 1/2 price offer visit Kind Keeper’s Facebook page.

LONGS, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO