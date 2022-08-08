ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Shooting injures 10-year-old in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured a 10-year-old child Wednesday afternoon. The victim was in a car that was struck by gunfire on Highway 175, near S. Belt Line Road. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. According to police, someone in a red vehicle shot...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

10-year-old is injured in shooting, suspect is unknown

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 10-year-old is injured after a shooting. At about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a red vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle, striking the 10-year-old in the foot. There are no details as to why the shots were fired. The child was taken to a local hospital and the father told CBS 11 that his son is doing well. Police are still looking for the suspect.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dallas Police#Cpr#Violent Crime#Dallas Fire
CBS DFW

Dallas neighborhood demands change after string of cars slamming into houses

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Dallas neighbors are demanding change after a string of vehicles have plowed into their property. They say speeding on Harvest Hill Road - near the Dallas Tollway and Midway - is so common that they don't even feel safe in their homes. On an afternoon in February, Susan Martinez heard a boom coming from the front of her house."Then there was like an explosion," she said. "I got up and went running in there to see what was going on. The truck with the guy in it was in our sitting room."She said 15 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
WREG

Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
dallasexpress.com

K9 Officer Aygo Tracks Assault Suspect

K9 Officer Aygo of the Dallas Police Department helped the North Central Patrol Division find a sexual assault suspect on Wednesday. After the suspect ran, Aygo and his handler tracked him to a nearby construction site where he was hiding. Even when the suspect refused to cooperate, Aygo helped take...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
classiccountry1070.com

Jury acquits man of murder charges in fatal Wichita shooting

A Sedgwick County jury has acquitted a Texas man of first degree murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Wichita. 27-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was charged in a fatal shooting that happened in October, 2020 at the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. Police said 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita was shot and killed during an argument behind the bleachers during a youth football game. Hall was arrested later on the basis of a bright yellow jumpsuit he was wearing and a cup he had dropped at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment

An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
FORT WORTH, TX
KSN News

Texas man found not guilty in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly noted the conviction. This version corrects the jury’s verdict. We regret the error. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury in Sedgwick County found a Garland, Texas, man not guilty relating to a shooting that killed a man during a youth football game at the Stryker Sports […]
WICHITA, KS
The Community News

Bodies found in area RV park

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
ALEDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy