fox4news.com
Shooting injures 10-year-old in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that injured a 10-year-old child Wednesday afternoon. The victim was in a car that was struck by gunfire on Highway 175, near S. Belt Line Road. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. According to police, someone in a red vehicle shot...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals
Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
10-year-old is injured in shooting, suspect is unknown
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 10-year-old is injured after a shooting. At about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at CF Hawn Freeway and South Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a red vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle, striking the 10-year-old in the foot. There are no details as to why the shots were fired. The child was taken to a local hospital and the father told CBS 11 that his son is doing well. Police are still looking for the suspect.The investigation is ongoing.
10-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital after Dallas police said an unknown driver shot into the vehicle the child was in Wednesday afternoon. Dallas police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 175 and S. Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a...
Investigation underway after fatal ‘fire incident’ at Plano home, officials say
PLANO, Texas — Crews responded to a fatal “fire incident” at a home in Plano Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Around 1 p.m., Plano Fire-Rescue was called to a home in the 1900 block of Gardengrove Court, near Custer Road and West 15 Street. Officials told WFAA that...
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
WLBT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Repeat catalytic converter theft victim fights would-be thief
DALLAS (KTVT) – Catalytic converter thefts are still rising in north Texas, as thieves target the precious metals inside. But one repeat victim decided to fight back, literally. Clay Hayner’s van had been targeted for its catalytic converter three times over the past year. “For some reason, it’s...
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death in downtown Dallas
Police have captured the man they’ve been looking for since Sunday when a man was stabbed to death in downtown Dallas. The victim was stabbed in the chest on South Field street just a few blocks from Dallas City Hall.
Dallas neighborhood demands change after string of cars slamming into houses
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Dallas neighbors are demanding change after a string of vehicles have plowed into their property. They say speeding on Harvest Hill Road - near the Dallas Tollway and Midway - is so common that they don't even feel safe in their homes. On an afternoon in February, Susan Martinez heard a boom coming from the front of her house."Then there was like an explosion," she said. "I got up and went running in there to see what was going on. The truck with the guy in it was in our sitting room."She said 15 minutes...
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
Man charged in 2 shootings that killed 1, injured 2
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is finding peace after learning their loved one’s alleged killer has been arrested. WREG spoke to the victim’s sister who said she’s doing what she can to make sure his killer stays behind bars. Veronica Ollie said she can sleep a little easier knowing her brother’s alleged killer is behind bars. […]
dallasexpress.com
K9 Officer Aygo Tracks Assault Suspect
K9 Officer Aygo of the Dallas Police Department helped the North Central Patrol Division find a sexual assault suspect on Wednesday. After the suspect ran, Aygo and his handler tracked him to a nearby construction site where he was hiding. Even when the suspect refused to cooperate, Aygo helped take...
classiccountry1070.com
Jury acquits man of murder charges in fatal Wichita shooting
A Sedgwick County jury has acquitted a Texas man of first degree murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Wichita. 27-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was charged in a fatal shooting that happened in October, 2020 at the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. Police said 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita was shot and killed during an argument behind the bleachers during a youth football game. Hall was arrested later on the basis of a bright yellow jumpsuit he was wearing and a cup he had dropped at the scene.
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment
An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say. According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.
dallasexpress.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
Man convicted of slaying his 2 teenage daughters near Dallas-area hotel in 2008, prosecutors say
The sisters and their mother fled their home to escape their father. About a week later, they were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel in 2008.
Texas man found not guilty in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly noted the conviction. This version corrects the jury’s verdict. We regret the error. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury in Sedgwick County found a Garland, Texas, man not guilty relating to a shooting that killed a man during a youth football game at the Stryker Sports […]
Officials: Teen girl dead, father injured after pickup truck crashes into their Texas house
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teen girl has died and her father was injured after a pickup truck crashed into their Texas home on Sunday, officials say. According to the White Settlement Police Department in a news release, just after 6 p.m. a pickup truck that was hauling a flatbed trailer lost control.
The Community News
Bodies found in area RV park
Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
