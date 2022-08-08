ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting

A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
13 WHAM

26-year old victim identified in fatal shooting on Roycroft Drive

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (8/10): Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Roycroft Drive as 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson. The investigation is still very active, and there are no suspects in custody. Original: Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot on Roycroft...
WHEC TV-10

Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire

The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
rochesterfirst.com

Shooting leads to 3rd city homicide in 3 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was shot and killed on Roycroft Drive late Tuesday night, marking the city’s third homicide in the last three days. According to officials, officers were led to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
iheart.com

Arrest in Fatal Stabbing at House of Mercy

Rochester Police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing attack at House of Mercy last night. 40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III is charged with murder and attempted murder. 68-year-old Michael Nairy died at the scene from several stab wounds. A man in his 20s remains in the hospital, but is...
