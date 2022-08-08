Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
WHEC TV-10
Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
Rochester man found guilty for 2021 hatchet murder
Rivera will be sentenced on September 14 in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Renzi
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting
A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘He didn’t deserve this’: Family remembers 16-year-old shot and killed in Rochester
"We all have to stand together and take back our community. If not, it could be you tomorrow or someone else the next day," Ridgeway said.
Weapons charges for man involved in April shooting on N. Plymouth Ave.
Investigators believe the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 North Plymouth Avenue when they were shot by the suspect.
Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
Not guilty plea for man accused of killing Rochester police officer
On Wednesday, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said she wants this to go to trial in a “speedy fashion.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Rochester's 48th Homicide of the Year
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. It happened around 10:30 last night on Roycroft Drive, near Carter Street. 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson was wounded in the shooting and died later at the hospital. There have been 48 homicides in the city this year.
13 WHAM
26-year old victim identified in fatal shooting on Roycroft Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (8/10): Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Roycroft Drive as 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson. The investigation is still very active, and there are no suspects in custody. Original: Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot on Roycroft...
WHEC TV-10
Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire
The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
Rochester man killed in shooting, 3rd homicide victim in last 3 days
Since the death of a 68-year-old man who was attacked at a homeless shelter on Sunday, Rochester has seen as many homicides as days past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
rochesterfirst.com
Shooting leads to 3rd city homicide in 3 days
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was shot and killed on Roycroft Drive late Tuesday night, marking the city’s third homicide in the last three days. According to officials, officers were led to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a person shot.
16-year-old, 20-year-old shot in Rochester Sunday night
Anyone with information for either case is encouraged to call 911.
Irondequoit man accused in gruesome murder of girlfriend returns to court
The Irondequoit man is currently held on murder charges for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May of 2021.
House of Mercy murder suspect pleads not guilty
Nairy was the city's 45th homicide victim this year, according to the Rochester Police Department Open Data Portal.
iheart.com
Arrest in Fatal Stabbing at House of Mercy
Rochester Police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing attack at House of Mercy last night. 40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III is charged with murder and attempted murder. 68-year-old Michael Nairy died at the scene from several stab wounds. A man in his 20s remains in the hospital, but is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It was horrible to witness': Deadly House of Mercy stabbing leaves dozens displaced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community is learning more about the tragic and disturbing incident Sunday evening at House of Mercy, a Rochester homeless shelter, that left one man dead and another seriously injured. “It’s a sad thing that an innocent man lost his life,” said Richard, who was among...
Sister Grace on House of Mercy attacker: ‘We tried getting help for him’
Bello said he understands there may be people out there who want to help or donate in any way they can, but at this time, they are not accepting donations or assistance from the public in any way.
Comments / 0