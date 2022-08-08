ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.7 KEZJ

Boise Water Lantern Festival Just Weeks Away

Thousands of family, friends, and strangers gather each year to celebrate life bringing together individuals from all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. It's a pretty beautiful sight seeing thousands of lanterns lights reflecting upon the water in Julia Davis Park and being a part of a collective experience. According...
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
BELLEVUE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Some Serious Country Artists Are Coming Together For One Show In Boise

Cody Johnson is coming to Boise this October and he is bringing some amazing performers with him. Tickets are on sale now and you definitely want to go. Cody Johnson will be headlining at the ExtraMile Arena on Thursday, October 27th. If Cody Johnson wasn't enough, country star Randy Houser will be joining him and the opener will be The Steel Woods. That is going to be a packed night.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
95.7 KEZJ

Three From Jerome Hospitalized after Rollover in Elmore County

PINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two adults and a juvenile from Jerome were hospitalized late Friday night when their Jeep rolled on the Pine-Featherville Road. According to Idaho State Police, a male and female, both 23, and a juvenile were in the Jeep Cherokee at a little before midnight when the driver swerved to avoid an animal and went off the road and rolled. The female passenger had to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital while the juvenile and male were taken by ground ambulance. All three had been wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy