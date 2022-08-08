Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hiring hassles in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is an ever growing city, but growth is hard when businesses can’t hire people to work for them. “According to Indeed analytics we’re in a 99% hardest to hire area,” said Glenwood Springs Jimmy John’s franchise owner Matthew Spidell. Almost every industry in Glenwood...
Aspen Daily News
Some Pitkin commissioners wary of projected needs for jail
Pitkin County commissioners are facing tough decisions on how to provide a bigger, safer jail and how to come up with the millions of dollars to pay for it. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a temporary fix that involves housing inmates at Garfield County at $60 per day. Some...
Aspen Daily News
Housing expert challenges Basalt council on proposal
An affordable housing proposal that the Basalt Town Council touts as responsive to conditions and forward thinking is being panned as a “mockery” of community goals by the former head of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. Michael Kosdrosky, who resigned from APCHA in August 2020 after five and...
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Anecdotes no way to navigate a crisis
As it did with so many things, it feels like COVID-19 pushed the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority to a crossroads. Some call it a “crisis.” They might be right. But what kind of crisis is it, exactly?. Oxford defines a crisis as “a time of intense difficulty,...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Aug. 10
The Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project in Aspen will shift into a night-work phase from Aug. 15 through Aug. 23. Work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and are needed to complete the storm line replacement across East Main Street between Garmisch and Aspen streets, a city of Aspen news release says.
Aspen Daily News
More talks on housing necessary
There is one of the biggest wage gaps in history right now as the working class does not make enough money to even think about buying a home, especially in Aspen. Aspen is going to be facing another tough winter of people losing their housing to bigger and better deals for the landlords.
Aspen Daily News
Keep our open spaces open
I think Roger Marolt is a wonderful columnist as well as a brave and ethical person. I rarely disagree with his writings. However, his column on closing open spaces to make room for housing (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aspen Daily News, Aug. 2) is one I consider deeply flawed.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen elected officials offer general support for brand new Theatre Aspen facility
In a joint work session with the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Open Space and Trails Board on Monday, the Aspen City Council supported moving forward with a proposal from Theatre Aspen to replace its current theater facility. According to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon, Theatre Aspen...
Aspen Daily News
Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk will deliver message of community building
Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk has several titles that can follow her name, but one came naturally. “I never thought of myself as an advocate, as much as I traveled with my family singing and dancing and sharing my stories of my Ute people,” she said. “We were talking about water, we were talking about our mother Earth, we were talking about the elements, you know, the plant life and everything about it. It occurred to me that I’ve been doing this since I was young.”
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office acquires boat, will start patrolling Ruedi Reservoir
A new boat flying the colors of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will be plying the waters of Ruedi Reservoir on regular patrols starting this weekend. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the boat with two deputies will offer aid to other boaters that run into problems, look for unsafe craft and keep an eye peeled for people boating under the influence of alcohol.
skyhinews.com
Why the Forest Service did not take all the water rights when it acquired Sweetwater Lake, Colorado’s newest state park
SWEETWATER LAKE — When the U.S. Forest Service acquired Sweetwater Lake in 2021, the agency did not pick up all the water rights associated with the property that is slated for development as Colorado’s newest state park. The Conservation Fund, which acquired the property in 2020, retained water...
Aspen Daily News
Never tiring of ‘Aspen 2.0’
Joy reigned supreme, last Saturday afternoon, at the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Ice Cream Social. Joy, that is, and Aspen Crud. What in the world is Aspen Crud? It's a concoction marrying vanilla ice cream with whiskey that will knock your socks off. Enjoying one, two or even three of these divine treats seems an ideal way of preparing for the social's other concoction, its hourlong chronicle in sketch-comedy form, of Aspen’s century-and-a-half history.
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen police release identity of deceased woman
A 31-year-old woman that was transported from the Little Nell to Aspen Valley Hospital, where she later died, has been identified. Alexandra Turner, of Newport Beach, California, was visiting friends in Aspen, Aspen Police Detective Rick Magnuson confirmed Tuesday morning, adding that Turner's next of kin had been notified of her death.
Aspen Daily News
Obituary: Edith Norman Wombwell
Edith Norman Wombwell, 91, died peacefully on August 9, 2022 surrounded by family. Edie was the oldest child of Alice and Jonathan Van Dyke Norman, Jr. She was born on Derby Day in 1931 when Twenty Grand was the winning horse. She attended public grade school and middle school before graduating from the Louisville Collegiate School, where she won the Speed Medal for having the highest grades all four years. She was also a proud graduate of Sweet Briar College in the class of 1953.After college, Edie worked as a fire and casualty insurance agent at Liberty Mutual in Louisville, and as an insurance underwriter at USF&G in San Francisco. She married George Wombwell in 1960, and they lived in Louisville where they raised their three sons. Edie was a fifth generation member of Second Presbyterian Church. In their later years, Edie and George spent time in Aspen and Carbondale, Colorado, where they attended and were involved with the Aspen Chapel.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: Dear Aspen: This book is about you
Much of the literature about Aspen in the popular press is an exercise in troll: We here are either entitled or fabulously wealthy. It’s not often that anyone in academia or the so-called real world takes the time to assess what we have done and who we are rather than exploit sensational anecdotes for clicks and notoriety.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen High welcomes back student athletes for training camp day
Hope — and determination — springs eternal in August for Aspen High this year: On Monday, seven of the school’s eight fall sports began their prep for their seasons in earnest, dotting the fields, courts and gyms around town. The Skiers are preparing to defend two fall...
