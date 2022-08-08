Read full article on original website
Related
Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summer
The summer of travel discontent continues, with train strikes this week and more planned for August aimed at causing maximum disruption.The industrial action involves different unions on different dates, meaning different lines and networks are affected.Here’s every train and Tube staff walkout we know about so far.Saturday 30 JulyWho is striking?Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union, who work for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other...
BBC
Diversions in place due to flooded Warwickshire roads
A burst water main has caused overnight flooding to roads in Warwickshire. National Highways West Midlands said the A46 was closed in both directions between the M40 J15 and A429 near Warwick. Commonwealth Games spectators travelling to see the cycling road races in Warwick and Leamington Spa have been warned...
BBC
Vital Somerset bus route saved following campaign
A vital bus route that serves rural villages has been saved following a campaign by local councillors. First West of England had said that the 173 service between Wells and Bath could be scrapped in Autumn. But they have now made a U-turn after a petition that attracted more than...
Not so Avanti my son – Restricted timetable planned for West Coast Intercity services
For those who use the West Coast Main Line and the Intercity operator Avanti West Coast, the train company is preparing to put an emergency timetable in place. Avanti West Coast Pendolino arriving at Birmingham International – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The change goes into effect from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding
Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.A spokesperson for LFB said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.“There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.“Fire crews from Holloway,...
BBC
Feltham: Homes evacuated as crews tackle west London blaze
About 60 people have been evacuated from their homes as fire crews tackled a blaze in west London. Emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames...
BBC
Repairs needed to Douglas Harbour number one linkspan ramp
All Isle of Man ferry sailings are having to dock on the same side of Douglas Harbour after a fault was discovered with a linkspan drawbridge. The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) confirmed one of the hydraulic pumps on Douglas Harbour's number one linkspan at Victoria Pier had failed on Monday.
Islington floods: Residents stuck in their homes by ‘tsunami’ floods caused by broken water main
RESIDENTS are trapped in their homes after a broken water main caused a "tsunami" on a busy street. Shocking pictures show a sea of water gushing through Holloway in North London after a water pipe bust. Hornsey Road this morning turned into a fast moving river with people on their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Developer given permission to close 300-year-old public footpath in Salford
Campaigners in Manchester say citizens’ rights to the river ‘should not be sacrificed for private gain’
U.K.・
BBC
Hot weather causes debris to fall from Torbay's Oldway Mansion
Areas around Torbay's Oldway Mansion and its tea rooms have been closed after debris fell from it. Mortar joints have dried out on the building in Paignton, causing pieces to fall. Fencing is being be put around affected areas while a solution is looked into, Torbay Council says. Access to...
BBC
Weather: Disabled Llandysul man struggles with no water
"When it gets very hot, I have trouble breathing, so I try to drink a lot more water." Paul Allen is in a wheelchair, has diabetes, the lung condition COPD and has had three heart attacks. However, Mr Allen has been struggling in the heat with no water or low...
Residents Have Slammed Council Bosses For Spending Thousands On World’s Shortest Cycle Lane
Baffled residents have slammed council bosses for spending thousands on “the world’s shortest cycle lane” – which is just 8 feet long. The tiny stretch has left bikers in a spin after it was painted on a newly tarmacked road in Birmingham city center, in the United Kingdom.
Aslef says Avanti West Coast is ‘lying’ after firm blames service cuts on strikes
The train drivers’ union Aslef has called Avanti West Coast “lying cheapskates” after the rail operator slashed its intercity timetables, blaming “unofficial strike action”. Avanti, which runs services on the west coast mainline between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, has suspended ticket sales and said...
Rail strikes: and the winners are – car dealers, oil companies and bus firms
Almost all the railway men and women I meet are decent, hard-working professionals who are devoted to helping the public travel safely and reliably.Yet intermittently through the month of August they will be devoted to disrupting the journeys of passengers as much as possible. Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union and working for nine train operators will stop work on Saturday 13 August; other railway workers belonging to the RMT union are striking on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August, leading to four out of five trains nationwide being cancelled.Talking privately to some rail staff, it is clear that...
BBC
Wildfire warnings as firefighters battle numerous blazes in the West
Fire services across the West have been battling a number of blazes in the last few days as temperatures have risen. In the latest incident, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to flames off Hall Lane, Horton in south Gloucestershire on Monday. They said a combine harvester and...
BBC
Row over man living in old ambulance in Castle Cove beach car park
A sailing club has called for the removal of an old ambulance that has been parked overlooking a coastal beauty spot for more than 18 months. Castle Cove Sailing Club said the vehicle and other vans have been using its car park next to Portland Harbour in Dorset without permission.
Comments / 0