Read full article on original website
Related
When Do Tower of Fantasy Servers Open?
The date and time for when Tower of Fantasy servers go live globally.
How Much is Farthest Frontier?
Starting from nothing and building a successful civilization is one of the most satisfying things. That's why games like Minecraft and Sid Meier's Civilizations are always fun.
How to Play Attack on Titan Fan-Made Game
Developing a game can take years of work from a lot of people. There are so many different areas you must think of especially when it comes to multiplayer games.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
Tower of Fantasy Download Size Listed
The download size, and how to preload, Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile.
How to Unlock Sandbox Mode in Two Point Campus
Want complete freedom to design your own campus? Here's how to unlock Sandbox Mode in Two Point Campus.
How to Slide Step in MLB The Show 22
Just like any other game, speed matters. In games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends, movement and being able to escape gunfire is what's important. In MLB The Show, speed on the base paths is what matters.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in August 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
NFL・
Modern Warfare II Will Have New Grand Prix Map to Play During Beta
The Modern Warfare II beta will have a new Grand Prix map. The 6v6 map is located in an urban race circuit and can be tested during the entirety of the beta. It seems the map is designed and based on the Singapore Grand Prix based on the Marina Bay lettering.
TFT 12.14B Patch Notes Explained
TFT Patch 12.14B was released one week after Patch 12.14, addressing vital balance issues. Specifically, Astrals were massively toned down, Nomsy took a big hit and Aurelion Sol lost much of their overwhelming power. Below, we've listed the patch notes from Patch 12.14B. For developer commentary, be sure to view the official patch notes published by Riot Games.
New World Update 1.6.2 Explained
New World Updates were posted on August 9 which focus on the new introduction to expeditions and notable fixes for the world experience. The New World Update 1.6.2 will begin at 11 p.m. PST on August 9.
Pre-Orders Live on Amazon for Dragon Quest Treasures
Nintendo Switch pre-orders for Dragon Quest Treasures are now live on Amazon. Here's what you need to know.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
How To Earn Kudosh in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus players might be wondering about some of the ways they can earn Kudosh. Here are several methods that players can earn the in-game currency.
Is Squad 51. vs The Flying Saucers on Xbox Game Pass?
Wondering if Squad 51. vs The Flying Saucers is on Xbox Game Pass? Here's the latest on what we know.
Huni Retires From Pro League of Legends
TSM's Heo "Huni" Seung-hoon has retired from professional League of Legends, the North American organization and the veteran top laner announced Tuesday. Competing for a multitude of prominent League of Legends teams across the world since 2015, including Fnatic, Immortals, SK Telecom T1 and TSM, Huni's near-eight-year career comes to an end after continuing to deal with recurring wrist injuries in 2022. His plan appears to be to continue working in the esports industry.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 93 on Metacritic
In just six days, Xbox Game Pass is adding one of its highest-rated games to date. With the recent and successful launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Premium -- which evolve the PS Plus formula into a hybrid of Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online -- there's more pressure on Microsoft to bolster Xbox Game Pass with less filler and more high-quality games. To this end, next week it's set to add a game that boasts a 93 on Metacritic and that is widely considered among the best games of the previous console generation.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0