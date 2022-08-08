Read full article on original website
Related
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
China Is Planning to Turn the Moon Into a Giant Space ‘Shield’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Chinese astronomers aim to peer for the first time into the cosmic “dark ages,” an unexplored era about 200 million years after the Big Bang, by using the Moon as a shield to block out noisy radio signals caused by human activity on Earth, reports the South China Morning Post.
CNBC
40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Fast Company
Small nuclear reactors finally get the nod from regulators, but they still have a lot to prove
Congress is finally moving this week on the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill that could drive a 40% reduction in carbon emissions over the next decade. But another government arm, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, made its own (far quieter) news this month when it gave final certification to a new kind of nuclear reactor called a small modular reactor (SMR). While the announcement received basically no fanfare, proponents say it could play an important role in decarbonizing the world’s energy supply.
The graduates demanding $350,000 salaries just weeks out of university and the towns where they can get them
Graduates are demanding salaries of up to $350,000 as firms fight to nab the best and brightest workers just weeks after they leave university. Those completing university as medical practitioners, dentists, software engineers and stock traders can command exorbitant six-figure salaries, and can also expect a bunch of added bonuses and perks.
JOBS・
rigzone.com
UK Government Funds University of Aberdeen Hydrogen Study
The UK Government has granted $265,800 to the University of Aberdeen’s School of Engineering for a project aiming to create a new process to obtain hydrogen from organic waste as part of the energy transition. The funding, from the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio under the Department of Business, Energy,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
TechCrunch
PreciTaste lands cash for tech that checks restaurant orders for accuracy
Ingo Stork-Wersborg claims his company, PreciTaste, has the solution — with the key ingredient being AI. PreciTaste sells a service that monitors food quality in quick-service kitchens, predicting demand and supply to make order prep recommendations to workers. PreciTaste was bootstrapped until today, which marks the closure of the...
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
How 'living architecture' could help the world avoid a soul-deadening digital future
My first Apple laptop felt like a piece of magic made just for me – almost a part of myself. The rounded corners, the lively shading, the delightful animations. I had been using Windows my whole life, starting on my family’s IBM 386, and I never thought using a computer could be so fun. Indeed, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs said that computers were like bicycles for the mind, extending your possibilities and helping you do things not only more efficiently but also more beautifully. Some technologies seem to unlock your humanity and make you feel inspired and alive. But not...
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
Nilit Report Cites Progress in Key Sustainability Initiatives
Click here to read the full article. Nilit, one of the world’s largest producers of nylon 6.6 fiber for apparel and owner of the Sensil sustainable brand, has published a progress report on the goals outlined a year ago in the company’s first sustainability report, “Making Nylon Sustainable.” The update details 2021 achievements in the areas of manufacturing product and social responsibility that are strategic components of Nilit’s comprehensive “Planet Promise” sustainability strategy. “Our first sustainability report was quite expansive, covering a full range of initiatives to reduce our own environmental footprint and provide the outstanding nylon 6.6 products that enable a...
NPR
The Brazilian Scientists Inventing An mRNA Vaccine — And Sharing The Recipe
When Moderna and Pfizer first came out with their mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, supply was limited to rich countries and they did not share the details of how to create it. That left middle income countries like Brazil in the lurch. But for Brazilian scientists Patricia Neves and Ana Paula Ano Bom, that wasn't the end. They decided to invent their own mRNA vaccine.
The Indian government should harness the skills of India’s unemployed youth
Young people have been taking to the streets across India, demanding governments act to provide more jobs. In the northern state of Bihar, large numbers protested on February at delays in filling public sector vacancies. Some of them had passed the required examinations but waited several years for their job to commence. In July and early August, hundreds of young people walked more than 900km from Nagpur in central India to Delhi, again focusing on the problem of government posts lying vacant. Behind these headlines is one of India’s most pressing problems: widespread, entrenched unemployment. Youth unemployment rose sharply from about...
Carbon Collective Launches Sustainable Investing Financial Literacy Initiative
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Carbon Collective, a climate change-focused online investment advisor, today announced the launch of its sustainable investing financial literacy initiative, Learn to Earn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005286/en/ Carbon Collective Photo Credit: Nicole Kelner
Comments / 0