Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Mystery as one camper is found dead with another missing after frantic call from trail led to rescue mission
A TEEN camper was found dead and another person is missing after a frantic call from a trail launched a rescue mission to find them. Mystery surrounds the pair's disappearance while California authorities continue to search for a 57-year-old man. Local authorities found the 14-year-old boy dead on Wednesday in...
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot
A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
Horse rider thanks paramedic who helped save her life
A woman who suffered a brain injury in a riding accident reunited with a paramedic she said "saved my life". Sarah Washington's horse bolted, causing her to be dragged thorough woods near Trentham, Staffordshire, in 2020. Paramedics at the scene recognised she had suffered a serious head injury and needed...
