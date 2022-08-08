ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
BBC

Horse rider thanks paramedic who helped save her life

A woman who suffered a brain injury in a riding accident reunited with a paramedic she said "saved my life". Sarah Washington's horse bolted, causing her to be dragged thorough woods near Trentham, Staffordshire, in 2020. Paramedics at the scene recognised she had suffered a serious head injury and needed...
ACCIDENTS

