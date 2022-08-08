ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Yankees have closed the bullpen Scranton Shuttle, for now

“This is the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Station. The next stop is 161st Street, Yankee Stadium.”. The Scranton Shuttle has been part of Pinstripe Alley parlance for as long as I can remember. Looking through the site’s archives, it first appeared all the way back in 2007, at the time known as the Scranton/JFK shuttle and actually coined by a writer from DRays Bay. Back then, the term was used mostly derisively, referring to journeymen pitchers who filled out a bullpen that was, outside of Mariano Rivera and Joba Chamberlain, not all that good.
Oswald Peraza’s latest Instagram story has Yankees fans losing it

New York Yankees fans have been calling for Oswald Peraza to be promoted from Triple-A amid the team’s struggles during the midsection of the season. While the Yankees have kept the prized shortstop prospect in the minor leagues, his latest Instagram story has caught the eye of the fanbase. Peraza, who is currently on the Triple-A roster in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a photo of him and his girlfriend in New York City on Monday night via his Instagram story. The post set Yankees fans alight, with many believing it was a sign that he was on his way to the Bronx.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo provides update on injured back

The New York Yankees are being extremely careful and cautious with first baseman Anthony Rizzo who has been dealing with a lower back injury. Rizzo has had the same issue for years, dating back to his time with the Chicago Cubs. However, load management is necessary during a long season that has asked a lot of the 33-year-old infielder. Playing in 98 games this year, manager Aaron Boone is giving him a few days to rest and take care of his lower back, hoping for a return this week.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Yankees must make

The New York Yankees were one of the more active teams at the MLB Trade Deadline, making numerous moves. They swung a trade for All-Star Andrew Benintendi to essentially replace Joey Gallo, who was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team also had a need for another proven starter and Brian Cashman addressed just that, acquiring Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics, although his first outing with the Bronx Bombers was miserable. Also, the Yankees got Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals, sending Jordan Montgomery the other way.
