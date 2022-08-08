ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

1 dead, teen shot multiple times in west Harris County

A female is dead and a teen hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road. Authorities responded to the scene and found an 18-year-old man...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston

A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man while defending himself at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houston. The incident occurred in the Trinity Gardens neighborhood at the Lavender Food Mart located in the 8000 block of Lavender Street at Weaver Street. Police say around 8 p.m. the suspect, a 36-year-old man walked into the store. Police say they believe the man was intoxicated with some type of substance, but it is not clear at this time what this substance could have been.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Social media, drug sale dispute leads to deadly shooting in northwest Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Officials say an ongoing dispute between two men involving social media and a possible drug deal may have led up to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. It happened in the 7900 block of Terra Canyon Ln, where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputy constables with Precinct 5 were called to a shooting. Responding officers found a man, later identified as Kourtney Peete, shot after what the sheriff only described as an "altercation."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Man hospitalized after getting struck by lightning in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - A man is recovering in the hospital Wednesday evening after authorities said he was struck by lightning in northeast Harris County. Details were scarce, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to a business in the 11200 block of Mesa, where an unidentified man, 25, was struck by lightning in the parking lot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Sam Houston
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nw Harris Co#Harris County Sheriff#The Harris County Pct#Constable S Office#Veterans Memorial#The Sam Houston Tollway
Click2Houston.com

1 man in custody after SWAT standoff in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON – A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Galveston police said they were called to a home located in the 3600 block of Rice Street around 1 p.m. after the homeowner said the tenant’s short-term lease had expired but he was refusing to come out.
GALVESTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy