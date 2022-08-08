David Garrett Ford, age 65 of Thompson's Station, passed away Aug. 3. He was born in Nashville to the late Robert & Wilma Ford. At a young age David moved with his family to Franklin. He graduated from Franklin High School before joining the U.S. Navy where he served for seven years. He then used his Navy benefits to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

